Understanding stage 0 cancer: Why this earliest and least known stage is significant?

CHENNAI: Tina Knowles—renowned American businesswoman, fashion designer, and perhaps most affectionately known as the mother of singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—shares a deeply personal chapter in her recently released memoir. She opens up about a startling diagnosis: stage 0 breast cancer. Unfamiliar with the term, she found herself asking, “What is stage zero?”—a stage so early, it often goes unnoticed.

Reflecting on her experience, Tina expressed that had she not missed her routine mammogram, she might have caught it even sooner. Her story stands as a heartfelt reminder of the quiet power of early detection—and a call for greater awareness and commitment to regular breast cancer screenings, not only in America but around the world, including India, where this deadly disease is alarmingly on the rise.

As noted in a recent National Geographic feature, most people are familiar with cancer stages one through four, but stage 0 cancer is lesser-known, despite its importance in early detection and treatment. This early stage often lacks the visibility of more advanced cancer and can go undiagnosed without regular screenings.