WHO issues new recommendations to end rise in 'medicalized' female genital mutilation

NEW DELHI: Urgent measures are needed to curtail the rising “medicalization” of female genital mutilation (FGM) and to engage health workers in preventing the practice, according to new guidelines released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

While the health sector plays a key role in stopping FGM and supporting survivors, evidence suggests that in several parts of the world, the practice is increasingly being performed by health workers.

As of 2020, an estimated 52 million girls and women had been subjected to FGM at the hands of health professionals—around 1 in 4 cases.

The new WHO guideline, The Prevention of Female Genital Mutilation and Clinical Management of Complications, provides recommendations to both prevent the practice and ensure evidence-based care for survivors. It outlines actions for the health sector, governments, and affected communities.

“Female genital mutilation is a severe violation of girls’ rights and critically endangers their health,” said Dr. Pascale Allotey, WHO’s Director for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research, and the United Nations’ Special Programme for Human Reproduction (HRP).

“The health sector has an essential role in preventing FGM. Health workers must be agents for change rather than perpetrators of this harmful practice and must also provide high-quality medical care for those suffering its effects.”