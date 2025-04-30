Fast food a recipe for heart trouble, here's how you can reduce the risk

In today's fast-paced world, convenience has come to dictate our food choices. While a spicy wrap or cheesy sandwich might seem like a practical solution on a busy day, the long-term impact of such dietary habits on cardiovascular health is a cause for concern.

Cardiologists are increasingly observing a troubling trend: individuals in their 20s and 30s are presenting early signs of heart disease, conditions once predominantly associated with older adults. A major contributing factor to this is the frequent consumption of fast food.

Fast food and cardiovascular health

The link between fast food and heart disease is well established. Beyond its high caloric content, fast food is often rich in trans fats, refined sugars, sodium and highly processed ingredients. These components have been shown to:

● Elevate low-density lipoprotein (LDL or bad) cholesterol levels

● Increase blood pressure due to excessive sodium intake

● Promote unhealthy weight gain, especially visceral fat, which accumulates around internal organs

● Encourage arterial plaque buildup, leading to restricted blood flow and increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes

Recent studies have highlighted that these dietary elements contribute as significantly to cardiovascular risk as smoking did in previous decades.

Moreover, the preservatives and additives commonly found in fast foods can lead to fluid retention and systemic inflammation, further straining the heart and circulatory system.

The broader lifestyle issue

Poor dietary choices are often part of a larger, unhealthy lifestyle. Common routines such as:

● Skipping breakfast and consuming high-fat lunches on the go

● Eating late at night, often while sedentary

● Relying on energy drinks and sugary beverages to combat fatigue

● Emotional or stress-related snacking

● Prolonged physical inactivity

These habits, when combined, impair the body’s ability to effectively metabolise fats and sugars, exacerbating the impact of an already unhealthy diet. A sedentary lifestyle in particular has been strongly linked to increased cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

The hidden risks in young adults

It is a misconception that visible fitness equates to internal health. Many young individuals who appear outwardly healthy may still carry visceral fat—a hidden yet dangerous form of fat associated with insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and chronic inflammation. These conditions significantly elevate the risk of heart disease.

In addition, chronic psychological stress—prevalent in many high-pressure environments—can increase heart rate and blood pressure, constrict blood vessels, and elevate stress hormone levels such as cortisol. This physiological response often triggers cravings for comfort foods, which further worsens cardiovascular risk.

Practical steps toward a heart-healthy lifestyle

The good news is that mitigating the risks does not require drastic changes or complete deprivation. Instead, consistent, manageable adjustments can have a substantial impact over time. Some steps to follow:

● Improve dietary quality by incorporating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats

● Limit the intake of sugary beverages and processed foods

● Engage in regular physical activity with at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise every week, as recommended by the World Health Organisation

● Prioritise sleep to support cardiovascular and overall health

● Monitor key health indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood glucose, and body mass index (BMI)

● Practice stress-reduction techniques such as yoga, deep breathing, or seek counselling

Furthermore, preparing meals at home when possible can help control ingredients and portion sizes, making it easier to maintain a balanced diet.

Food for thought

The human heart operates tirelessly, sustaining life every moment. In return, it deserves attentive care. While fast food and sedentary habits may offer short-term comfort or convenience, their long-term consequences can be severe. By taking simple, proactive steps—whether it’s replacing chips with fruit or choosing to walk after dinner—we can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall well-being.

For those unsure where to begin, consulting a registered dietitian or healthcare provider is strongly recommended. A tailored plan based on individual needs and health status can pave the way toward a sustainable, heart-healthy lifestyle.

(The author is Senior Consultant – Cardiac Electrophysiology at Narayana Health City, Bangalore, and Strategic Lead – Cardiac EP Collegium for Narayana Health Group)