Lithium and Alzheimer’s Disease: A potential breakthrough in treatment

CHENNAI: A new study published in Nature suggests that low levels of lithium in the brain may play an important role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease and that carefully restoring lithium could help prevent or even reverse memory problems, at least in animals as proven in the already completed studies.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting millions worldwide. Currently available treatments can only ease symptoms but do not stop or reverse the disease. Lithium is a naturally occurring mineral found in drinking water and some foods, and is already used in higher doses to treat bipolar disorder. This research provides the first strong evidence that very low doses might protect the brain from Alzheimer’s-related damage.

The scientists found that in people with Alzheimer’s or early memory loss, lithium levels in certain brain areas were much lower than in healthy brains. Much of the remaining lithium was “trapped” inside amyloid plaques, making it unavailable for healthy brain function. In mice, lithium deficiency caused Alzheimer’s-like brain changes, including memory loss, damaged nerve connections, and reduced ability of brain immune cells to clear waste. Giving mice very low doses of a special form of lithium, lithium orotate, restored brain lithium levels, improved memory, and repaired damaged brain cells.

“The idea that lithium deficiency could be a cause of Alzheimer’s disease is new and suggests a different therapeutic approach,” said senior author Bruce Yankner, professor of genetics and neurology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS, in an interview with New York Post.