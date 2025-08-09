Lithium and Alzheimer’s Disease: A potential breakthrough in treatment

CHENNAI: A new study published in Nature suggests that low levels of lithium in the brain may play an important role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease and that carefully restoring lithium could help prevent or even reverse memory problems, at least in animals as proven in the already completed studies.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting millions worldwide. Currently available treatments can only ease symptoms but do not stop or reverse the disease. Lithium is a naturally occurring mineral found in drinking water and some foods, and is already used in higher doses to treat bipolar disorder. This research provides the first strong evidence that very low doses might protect the brain from Alzheimer’s-related damage.
The scientists found that in people with Alzheimer’s or early memory loss, lithium levels in certain brain areas were much lower than in healthy brains. Much of the remaining lithium was “trapped” inside amyloid plaques, making it unavailable for healthy brain function. In mice, lithium deficiency caused Alzheimer’s-like brain changes, including memory loss, damaged nerve connections, and reduced ability of brain immune cells to clear waste. Giving mice very low doses of a special form of lithium, lithium orotate, restored brain lithium levels, improved memory, and repaired damaged brain cells.
“The idea that lithium deficiency could be a cause of Alzheimer’s disease is new and suggests a different therapeutic approach,” said senior author Bruce Yankner, professor of genetics and neurology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS, in an interview with New York Post.
“What impresses me the most about lithium is the widespread effect it has on the various manifestations of Alzheimer’s. I really have not seen anything quite like it all my years of working on this disease,” said Yankner.
If confirmed in people, measuring lithium levels could help identify Alzheimer’s risk early, and a safe, low-dose lithium supplement might protect the brain or even reverse damage. Lithium is inexpensive and widely available, making it accessible if proven safe and effective. However, the results so far are mostly from mice, not humans, and lithium can be toxic at high doses, requiring close monitoring.
More research is needed to determine the safest form, dose, and timing for humans. Clinical trials are now needed to test low-dose lithium in older adults at risk of Alzheimer’s, and scientists are working to develop tests to measure how much lithium is available to the brain. Policymakers and funding agencies could play a key role in accelerating this research because of the urgent need for effective dementia treatments.
This study points to lithium deficiency as a possible missing piece in the puzzle of Alzheimer’s disease. Early and careful clinical trials will be essential to find out whether this safe, low-cost mineral could transform dementia care in the future.