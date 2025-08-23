VLCC fined Rs 3 lakh for misleading CoolSculpting ads: What it means and how safe the procedure is

This action follows similar warnings against other wellness chains, as regulators step up scrutiny of “inch-loss in one session” style advertisements that overpromise results.

How safe is CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting, also known as cryolipolysis, works by freezing fat cells in targeted areas. For most people, side effects are minor and temporary, such as redness, swelling, tingling, or numbness in the treated area. However, there is one important risk that stands out:

According to Dr Ketan Sumangal Samrat, a Mumbai-based fitness expert, this procedure often make the treated fat area enlarge and harden into a bulge instead of shrinking. This complication usually appears a few months after treatment and often requires surgical correction such as liposuction.

While PAH is considered rare, studies suggest the risk ranges from about 0.05% to 1% per treatment cycle, and in some reports even up to 2%. That makes it uncommon but not negligible.

What consumers should know

"CoolSculpting is a body-contouring treatment, not a weight-loss method. Its results are modest and may need multiple sessions," says a Chennai-based doctor specialised in sports medicine.

"Anyone considering it should confirm eligibility, understand the risks—especially PAH—and make sure informed consent is properly taken," he aded. Ads that promise dramatic size reduction, “guaranteed” inch-loss, or instant weight drop should be treated with caution.