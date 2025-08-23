VLCC fined Rs 3 lakh for misleading CoolSculpting ads: What it means and how safe the procedure is

CHENNAI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a Rs 3 lakh penalty on fitness firm VLCC Limited for running misleading advertisements about its fat-loss and slimming treatments using the US-FDA–approved “CoolSculpting” machine.
According to the order, VLCC’s ads promised outcomes like “drop one size in one session permanently” and “lose up to 600 grams and 7 cm in a single session.” The regulator said such claims were exaggerated and created a false impression that CoolSculpting could deliver guaranteed, instant and permanent weight loss.
The CCPA clarified that CoolSculpting is approved only for reducing small, localised fat bulges in people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or below. It is not a weight-loss or overall slimming procedure. The authority has also directed VLCC to add clear disclaimers in future ads, including details of BMI eligibility, the limited body areas approved for treatment, and a note that pivotal trials did not cover all demographics. Clinics must also tell clients that the US FDA has not specifically endorsed the device’s use in India.
This action follows similar warnings against other wellness chains, as regulators step up scrutiny of “inch-loss in one session” style advertisements that overpromise results.
How safe is CoolSculpting?
CoolSculpting, also known as cryolipolysis, works by freezing fat cells in targeted areas. For most people, side effects are minor and temporary, such as redness, swelling, tingling, or numbness in the treated area. However, there is one important risk that stands out:
According to Dr Ketan Sumangal Samrat, a Mumbai-based fitness expert, this procedure often make the treated fat area enlarge and harden into a bulge instead of shrinking. This complication usually appears a few months after treatment and often requires surgical correction such as liposuction.
While PAH is considered rare, studies suggest the risk ranges from about 0.05% to 1% per treatment cycle, and in some reports even up to 2%. That makes it uncommon but not negligible.
What consumers should know
"CoolSculpting is a body-contouring treatment, not a weight-loss method. Its results are modest and may need multiple sessions," says a Chennai-based doctor specialised in sports medicine.
"Anyone considering it should confirm eligibility, understand the risks—especially PAH—and make sure informed consent is properly taken," he aded. Ads that promise dramatic size reduction, “guaranteed” inch-loss, or instant weight drop should be treated with caution.
However, the CCPA’s order is not about banning CoolSculpting—it’s about how it’s marketed. The regulator wants companies to present the treatment honestly, without exaggerated promises. For consumers, this means asking the right questions, managing expectations, and remembering that no machine is a substitute for lifestyle changes when it comes to long-term weight management.
US National Library of Medicine's journal PubMed describes cryolipolysis as a "precise application of cold temperatures triggers apoptosis of the adipocytes, which invokes an inflammatory response and leads to slow digestion by surrounding macrophages."
In clinical studies, cryolipolysis was shown to reduce subcutaneous fat at the treatment site by up to 25% after one treatment, the journal says.
CCPA further cautions all beauty clinics, wellness centers, and service providers using CoolSculpting machines in India that these directions must be followed with strict adherence. Any violation will invite stringent action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including penalties, discontinuation of misleading advertisements, and legal proceedings.