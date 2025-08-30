'Mistrust' undermines Ivory Coast's universal healthcare dream

ABIDJAN: As patients enter a major Abidjan hospital, a large sign informs them that Ivory Coast's universal health insurance will cover some of their medical expenses.

But although the healthcare coverage has been available for six years, many Ivorians still have not signed up for it -- and those that have often don't bother trying to use it.

Disillusionment and a lack of confidence in accessing the promised benefits have hampered government efforts to roll the system out.

Universal health coverage, known by its French acronym CMU, was first touted in Ivory Coast by President Alassane Ouattara, who in October will seek a fourth term in office.

The insurance scheme covers 70 percent of the costs of medical consultations and some medications for a monthly charge of 1,000 CFA francs ($1.80). The poorest receive full coverage.

But mistrust, fuelled by tales of health cards not working and a lack of information, have done nothing to encourage enrolment.

Medicines are often unavailable in pharmacies, with people complaining that replacement drugs are not covered by the CMU.