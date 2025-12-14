Say It with Serums

When 52-year-old Harpreet Kaur logged into her favourite beauty platforms this season, she was ready for slashed prices and impulse indulgence—but not for the word serum greeting her from every product description. Body lotions, cleansers, foundations, powders—everything now promised skincare benefits. For a woman with sensitive skin, it felt less like innovation and more like overload. “My sensitive skin doesn’t always react well to serums, so I was caught off guard with serums added to everything from body lotions to cleansers, and foundations to powders. Is it really necessary?” she asks.

Welcome to the world of serum-skin makeup, a movement driven by the philosophy that makeup should no longer mask—it should nurture. Thick primers and heavy foundations are being quietly retired in favour of hydrating serums that prep the skin and, in many cases, are already infused inside the makeup itself. The promise is irresistible: improved texture, lit-from-within brightness, seamless blending and a finish that stays fresh rather than flat.

“This is a new-age hybrid category where skincare meets makeup,” explains Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, founder and medical director of ISAAC Luxe. “Serums offer colour, coverage, glow and active skincare ingredients in a single formula, making them an easy solution.” The category now spans serum foundations, tinted serums, skin tints and hybrid bases enriched with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, vitamin C, zinc oxide, titanium dioxide—and tinted sunblocks that blur the line between skincare and makeup altogether.