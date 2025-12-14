Smooth Operator

The mask, however, tells a different story. Rich and buttery, it is designed as a deep-conditioning treatment, and while it certainly softens and smoothens the hair shaft, its heaviness can become a drawback. On healthy, thick, or coarse hair, it offers an intensive boost, but on damaged, fine, or weakened strands, the formula can feel too dense, weighing down the hair and leaving the roots limp. While the shampoo performs consistently well and is suitable for most hair types, the mask demands caution and may not be the ideal choice for those looking to repair or strengthen damaged hair.

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Frizz Away Shampoo

Price: Rs. 1,150

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Frizz Away Treatment

Price: Rs. 1,150

Available- Online