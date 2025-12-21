As You Like Eat

For decades, diets have been framed around subtraction—fewer calories, fewer ingredients, fewer indulgences. But the newest wave in wellness insists that the path to health lies not in restriction but in regulation. “Metabolic eating,” as its advocates call it, aims to nourish rather than deprive, shifting focus from what you cut to how the body processes what you put in.

At its core, metabolic eating attempts to flip the script on decades of calorie-centric dieting. “It’s more about how the body uses energy than just cutting calories,” says Dr Shabana Parveen, Head of Dietetics, Artemis Hospitals. Yet behind the pastel infographics and “metabolically friendly” recipe reels, a deeper question persists: Is it scientific or just oversimplification?

Metabolic approach reframes food as a collaborator—emphasising nutrient density, blood-sugar stability, hormone support, and reducing physiological stress. It changes the focus from ‘how much you eat’ to ‘how your body processes what you eat.’ It encourages nourishment instead of deprivation.