Product Review: A Touch of Gold

I’ve been reaching for Oriflame Giordani Gold Serum Infused Pearls almost every day lately, and honestly, it’s become one of those effortless, no-brainer products in my routine. The pearl format looks fancy, but what really won me over is how ridiculously easy it is to use. I just swirl my brush once and—boom—perfect balance of blush, bronze, and highlight without overthinking it. The texture is beautifully weightless, so it never sits heavy on the skin or goes patchy. Blending is a dream—no harsh lines, no muddy edges—just a soft, natural flush that looks like good skin having a really great day. You can go subtle for daytime or build it up for evenings without it ever looking overdone.

I also love that it has skincare benefits built in. The serum infusion and hyaluronic acid make my skin look fresher and more youthful, rather than dry or powdery by the end of the day. And the fact that you can customise the pearls—removing darker or lighter ones to suit your skin tone—is such a clever, thoughtful touch. I use it on my cheekbones, a little on the bridge of my nose, and even across my décolleté when I want that soft, lit-from-within glow. It’s quick, foolproof, and makes me look instantly more polished—even on minimal-makeup days.