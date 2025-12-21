Rethinking Diabetes Reversal

India, widely known as the "diabetes capital of the world" has an estimated population of over 100 million people affected with diabetes. Driven by rapid urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, and processed food intake, the epidemic is a major public health concern increasingly impacting younger generations.

Diabetes in Ayurveda comes under the spectrum of Prameha roga or urinary disorders. It identifies the diabetes patient with increased frequency, quantity and turbidity of urine. Sedentary lifestyle, and processed food consumption leads to excess or imbalance of the Kapha dosha, characterised by qualities like heaviness, coldness, oiliness, slowness, and mucus formation. According to Ayurveda, pitha vitiation through sour, salty, spicy foods, and emotional disturbances, also plays an important role in the initial manifestation of diabetes. It classifies Prameha roga as kapha dominant, pitha dominant, and vata dominant types—depending on the clinical presentation and urine examination. Unlike blood tests, ancient ayurvedic wisdom had developed detailed urine analysis to detect the type of Prameha.

Poorva roopa, or the prodromal symptoms play an important role in detecting the ongoing pathogenesis. Prameha poorva roopa are a set of signs and symptoms that indicates that the individual is going to develop Prameha in the future. This includes: increased sweating along with foul smell, muscle weakness, fatigue, abnormal coating of tongue, sensation in the feet, excessive sleep, and ants coming near the area where the individual urinated. If one sees these early symptoms, it’s the best time to try all possible ways for reversal. As per ayurveda, reversal of the disease is possible easily in the poorva roopa stage.