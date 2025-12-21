Rethinking Diabetes Reversal

India, widely known as the "diabetes capital of the world" has an estimated population of over 100 million people affected with diabetes. Driven by rapid urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, and processed food intake, the epidemic is a major public health concern increasingly impacting younger generations.
Diabetes in Ayurveda comes under the spectrum of Prameha roga or urinary disorders. It identifies the diabetes patient with increased frequency, quantity and turbidity of urine. Sedentary lifestyle, and processed food consumption leads to excess or imbalance of the Kapha dosha, characterised by qualities like heaviness, coldness, oiliness, slowness, and mucus formation. According to Ayurveda, pitha vitiation through sour, salty, spicy foods, and emotional disturbances, also plays an important role in the initial manifestation of diabetes. It classifies Prameha roga as kapha dominant, pitha dominant, and vata dominant types—depending on the clinical presentation and urine examination. Unlike blood tests, ancient ayurvedic wisdom had developed detailed urine analysis to detect the type of Prameha.
Poorva roopa, or the prodromal symptoms play an important role in detecting the ongoing pathogenesis. Prameha poorva roopa are a set of signs and symptoms that indicates that the individual is going to develop Prameha in the future. This includes: increased sweating along with foul smell, muscle weakness, fatigue, abnormal coating of tongue, sensation in the feet, excessive sleep, and ants coming near the area where the individual urinated. If one sees these early symptoms, it’s the best time to try all possible ways for reversal. As per ayurveda, reversal of the disease is possible easily in the poorva roopa stage.
Identifying Vulnerable Groups
Untimely food habits, sleeping patterns, high work stress, family history of the disease, are the habits which if taken care of in early 20s and 30s can prevent diabetes. Recent clinical observations suggest Indians in the age group of 35 to 45 years are most susceptible to the onset of lifestyle diseases.
Can diabetes be reversed?
The early stage of diabetes is definitely reversible. The panchakarma, or the detox measures play a crucial role. When the individuals present with the poorva roopa, and the vulnerable groups undergo, Snehapana (a key preparatory procedure in the Ayurvedic system of medicine involving the oral intake of medicated ghee or oils), Vamana (a therapeutic, medically induced vomiting procedure), Virechana and Vasthi along with a good diet, can definitely pave way for early reversal. The rithu shodhana, the seasonal purification therapy is an important preventive possibility that can be practiced at personal as well as community levels.
Diet for Diabetes
Ayurveda manages diabetes through a spectrum of internal medications selected according to the individual clinical analysis. The medications include, kashayas, choornas, lehyas, and tablets. Even though Thriphala, Nishakatakadi kashayam, Shiva Gutika, Dhanwantaram Ghrtham, Kalyanaka kashayam, etc are most common in the spectrum, the list continues with more than 200 formulations.
Ayurvedic Management & Prevention
Ayurveda plays a vital role in both the prevention of diabetes and the management of its complications. Conditions such as neuropathy and retinopathy are effectively managed through a combination of internal medications and external therapies. Procedures like Udwartanam, Takradhara, Ksheeradhara, Kashayadhara, and Shirolepa are particularly beneficial in these cases.
However, the management of nephropathy is more limited, especially in its advanced stages.
Community Responsibility
As a community, we must rise to meet this increasing challenge by creating healthier environments. This includes designing food outlets, workspaces, and recreational areas that actively prevent diabetes. Let us work together toward a diabetes-free society.