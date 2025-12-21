Taking a Few Steps Back

Walking is supposed to be instinctive—one foot forward, the other follows. Yet across parks, physiotherapy clinics and gym corridors, a small but curious reversal is taking place. Fitness enthusiasts are deliberately walking backwards. Known as retro walking, the practice has moved from an odd-looking experiment to a recommended routine for people with knee discomfort, balance issues and postural fatigue. But does moving in reverse actually help, or is it just another wellness fad in disguise?

The appeal of retro walking lies partly in its simplicity and partly in how it disrupts muscular habits. For some, the effects are surprisingly immediate. Yash M, a Delhi-based businessman who began retro walking after watching a video online, says, “It’s odd for the first few minutes, but once you get comfortable, it feels like your body wakes up in a different way. Within a week, my knees felt less tight and my posture more upright.”

Dr Akhilesh Rathi, a joint replacement, arthroscopy and trauma surgeon, explains that retro walking—despite looking unusual—restores a form of movement that joints often respond to better than forward walking.