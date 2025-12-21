Taking a Few Steps Back

Walking is supposed to be instinctive—one foot forward, the other follows. Yet across parks, physiotherapy clinics and gym corridors, a small but curious reversal is taking place. Fitness enthusiasts are deliberately walking backwards. Known as retro walking, the practice has moved from an odd-looking experiment to a recommended routine for people with knee discomfort, balance issues and postural fatigue. But does moving in reverse actually help, or is it just another wellness fad in disguise?
The appeal of retro walking lies partly in its simplicity and partly in how it disrupts muscular habits. For some, the effects are surprisingly immediate. Yash M, a Delhi-based businessman who began retro walking after watching a video online, says, “It’s odd for the first few minutes, but once you get comfortable, it feels like your body wakes up in a different way. Within a week, my knees felt less tight and my posture more upright.”
Dr Akhilesh Rathi, a joint replacement, arthroscopy and trauma surgeon, explains that retro walking—despite looking unusual—restores a form of movement that joints often respond to better than forward walking.
The mechanics help explain why. When we walk forward, stress tends to concentrate on the patellofemoral joint. Walking backward shifts this load away from the front of the knee, engages the quadriceps more effectively, and forces the hips and core to contribute to stability. For people with early knee pain, this change can feel unexpectedly relieving. "Many patients are surprised by how comfortable backward movement feels. It also demands alertness, which naturally improves balance, coordination and body awareness,” Dr Rathi explains.
This heightened awareness is also one of the reasons why retro walking has been adopted in athletic drills and post-operative rehabilitation programmes. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found, 30 minutes of backward treadmill walking, three times a week for four weeks, improves balance, walking speed and cardiopulmonary fitness.
However, experts advise individuals with significant balance problems, advanced arthritis or neurological conditions to begin only under supervision.
For now, retro walking remains a quiet trend—noticed in passing, adopted by the curious, and sustained by those who feel its benefits. Sometimes, taking a few steps back is the way of moving forward.