The New Bodycare Benchmark

For years, skincare has followed a simple hierarchy: face first, everything else later. Serums, peels, acids, and actives transformed facial routines into near-clinical rituals. But the applying arms, overlooked thighs and décolletage remained tied to the same two moisturisers passed down through generations. But, the focus is slowly drifting. And this time, it’s beyond the usual face.
Dermatologists across metros report a sharp rise in patients walking in with unusually specific body complaints: crepey skin on the upper arms, strawberry legs, dullness that no body butter fixes, and persistent keratosis pilaris bumps. The demand has flooded the market with retinol-based body lotions—once almost unseen in India. Market studies suggest, the Indian retinol-beauty products market is projected to grow to US $86.7 million by 2030 from approximately US $55.1 million in 2024. Surprisingly, most of this demand comes from creams and lotions, suggesting that actives like retinol are not only confined to facial serums but are increasingly being used in everyday body and skin-care products.
Dermatologist Akriti Gupta corroborates the trend. She often meets patients, especially women, who overlook skin beyond the usual face. “The wake-up moment usually comes when they begin to notice dryness that doesn’t improve, faint creases on the arms, or those tiny bumps along the thighs that no amount of basic moisturiser seems to smooth.” It’s precisely this gap, between unsatisfying lotions and the desire for visible results, that retinol steps into.
Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, is not new. Dermatologists have used retinoids for decades to treat acne, pigmentation and ageing. What’s new is the usage of this ingredient into body-care—where skin is thicker, drier and more prone to sun damage.
“Retinoids exfoliate dead skin, increase cell turnover, stimulate fibroblasts, and boost collagen production. This improves ageing skin, texture, and overall quality,” explains dermatologist Nidhi Rohatgi. For the body, these benefits translate into results that were earlier difficult to achieve without in-clinic procedures, smoother arms and thighs, improved tone and luminosity, reduction of Keratosis Pilaris bumps, softening of rough elbows and knees, visibly firmer skin on the chest and upper arms. And crucially, results that stay.
Retinol has always been considered effective yet intimidating. But dermatologists say the new generation of body retinoids is far more wearable.
“What sets retinol apart is that it doesn’t just sit on the surface, it nudges the skin to renew itself. Over time, this means better texture, a more even tone, and a noticeable softening of crepiness or rough patches,” says Dr Gupta adding, “The new body retinoids, blend efficacy with comfort, pairing retinol with ceramides, shea butter or nourishing oils so the skin doesn’t feel stripped or irritated.” Dermatologists attribute this shift primarily to the new ‘face-to-body’ realisation and change in skin especially post the age of 30. When facial skin improves dramatically while the body remains unchanged, contrast makes body ageing more noticeable. This “mirror mismatch” drives patients to seek similar results below the neck.
Another important factor is drop in collagen levels in the early 30s. Areas like the arms, chest and thighs begin showing subtle signs first. Retinol’s collagen-boosting effect makes it uniquely suited to address this. Even Indian beauty brands are echoing this shift, reporting a growing demand for active-led body lotions—a category once firmly ruled by cocoa butter and almond oil.
Perhaps the biggest driver isn’t vanity, but a psychological shift. Body retinol reflects a more holistic way women are approaching ageing today—not as something to conceal, but as something to care for with the same thoughtfulness once reserved for the face. In extending actives beyond the neck, beauty routines are quietly rewriting the old rules. And the body is no longer an afterthought.