The New Bodycare Benchmark

For years, skincare has followed a simple hierarchy: face first, everything else later. Serums, peels, acids, and actives transformed facial routines into near-clinical rituals. But the applying arms, overlooked thighs and décolletage remained tied to the same two moisturisers passed down through generations. But, the focus is slowly drifting. And this time, it’s beyond the usual face.

Dermatologists across metros report a sharp rise in patients walking in with unusually specific body complaints: crepey skin on the upper arms, strawberry legs, dullness that no body butter fixes, and persistent keratosis pilaris bumps. The demand has flooded the market with retinol-based body lotions—once almost unseen in India. Market studies suggest, the Indian retinol-beauty products market is projected to grow to US $86.7 million by 2030 from approximately US $55.1 million in 2024. Surprisingly, most of this demand comes from creams and lotions, suggesting that actives like retinol are not only confined to facial serums but are increasingly being used in everyday body and skin-care products.

Dermatologist Akriti Gupta corroborates the trend. She often meets patients, especially women, who overlook skin beyond the usual face. “The wake-up moment usually comes when they begin to notice dryness that doesn’t improve, faint creases on the arms, or those tiny bumps along the thighs that no amount of basic moisturiser seems to smooth.” It’s precisely this gap, between unsatisfying lotions and the desire for visible results, that retinol steps into.