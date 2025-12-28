The Sun’s Shady Consequences

For many years, sun exposure in the Indian cultural landscape has been associated with vitality, wellness, and cinematic glamour. From long outdoor workouts to rooftop yoga sessions, sunlight has often been embraced uncritically. Sunscreen, conversely, has been relegated to the status of an optional accessory. This longstanding relationship with the sun is now presenting significant health consequences.
Data underscores the scale of the problem. Skin cancer is becoming a growing concern in India. Though historically considered less common in countries like India compares to Western countries due to higher melanin levels, it now accounts for around three-four per cent of all cancers. Data from the Global Burden of Disease study further confirms a substantial rise in both non-melanoma skin cancers and malignant melanoma across India. This is no longer a distant, Western-centric public health issue; it is unfolding rapidly within our own communities.
Several converging factors explain this shift. Urban lifestyles have evolved dramatically, with a significant increase in outdoor physical activity compared to previous generations. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation during running, cycling, and early-morning recreational sports often occurs without adequate photoprotection. Additionally, air pollution—now a chronic environmental stressor in many Indian cities—acts in synergy with UV radiation. Pollutants impair the skin’s natural antioxidant defences, increase oxidative stress, and effectively amplify the harmful effects of sunlight.
In response to rising deficiency rates, many individuals deliberately expose themselves to direct sunlight between 10am - 3 pm. It's the period when UVB (ultraviolet B), or the wavelength primarily responsible for sunburn and surface skin damage, is at its peak. Unfortunately, this practice increases cumulative photodamage far more than it improves vitamin D status.
Sunscreen is still less commonly purchased than cosmetic lightening products, and dermatology consultations are often delayed until a mole or lesion has already changed in appearance.
One of the most concerning developments is the shifting age profile of patients. It's no longer limited to just older adults. Dermatology clinics are increasingly documenting melanoma in patients in their twenties and thirties, particularly on body sites such as the palms, soles, and nail beds—areas people rarely examine closely.
In light of these trends, daily photoprotection has become a fundamental health practice rather than an aesthetic preference. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 and a high PA rating should be applied every morning. Reapplication is essential during prolonged outdoor exposure. Nutritional antioxidants also play a supportive role, and can help mitigate oxidative damage at a cellular level.
Equally important is routine examination. Annual professional skin examinations using dermatoscopy remain one of the most effective strategies.
While we can't alter the position of the sun or resolve atmospheric pollution overnight, we can still change how we protect ourselves. Simple measures—applying sunscreen, seeking shade during peak hours, and being attentive to any change in the skin can add years to life expectancy and improve skin health.
As you step into tomorrow, let sunscreen be the first product you reach for each morning. Our skin endures every season, every environmental challenge, and every climatic shift; it deserves the same level of care and respect in return.