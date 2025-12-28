The Sun’s Shady Consequences

For many years, sun exposure in the Indian cultural landscape has been associated with vitality, wellness, and cinematic glamour. From long outdoor workouts to rooftop yoga sessions, sunlight has often been embraced uncritically. Sunscreen, conversely, has been relegated to the status of an optional accessory. This longstanding relationship with the sun is now presenting significant health consequences.

Data underscores the scale of the problem. Skin cancer is becoming a growing concern in India. Though historically considered less common in countries like India compares to Western countries due to higher melanin levels, it now accounts for around three-four per cent of all cancers. Data from the Global Burden of Disease study further confirms a substantial rise in both non-melanoma skin cancers and malignant melanoma across India. This is no longer a distant, Western-centric public health issue; it is unfolding rapidly within our own communities.

Several converging factors explain this shift. Urban lifestyles have evolved dramatically, with a significant increase in outdoor physical activity compared to previous generations. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation during running, cycling, and early-morning recreational sports often occurs without adequate photoprotection. Additionally, air pollution—now a chronic environmental stressor in many Indian cities—acts in synergy with UV radiation. Pollutants impair the skin’s natural antioxidant defences, increase oxidative stress, and effectively amplify the harmful effects of sunlight.