Moringa natural ally for safer, more comfortable period care: Experts

NEW DELHI: Experts have proposed the use of moringa as a natural ingredient in sanitary pads, citing emerging scientific evidence that suggests the plant can significantly improve menstrual comfort and intimate hygiene while reducing the risk of infections.

A growing body of research indicates that moringa contains more than 90 bioactive compounds, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants and phytonutrients, many of which directly support vaginal health and pH balance.

Experts say its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties make it particularly suitable for use in the top sheet of sanitary pads, which remains in direct contact with sensitive intimate skin for several days during menstruation.

According to specialists, moringa is free from harsh chemicals such as SLS, SLES, parabens and sulphates, is non-irritating and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Unlike some synthetic additives, it does not strip natural oils or disturb the vaginal microbiome, making it appropriate for everyday intimate hygiene.

"The top sheet of a sanitary pad comes directly in contact with the sensitive, intimate skin of a woman for several days during periods. There is a need to make it skin-friendly," said Dr Richa Singhal, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Max Hospital, Delhi.

"Research shows that moringa is one such natural ingredient that has the potential to transform the monthly period experience by minimising the risk of vaginal infections," she said, adding, moringa helps control wetness and unpleasant odour naturally.

All the same, Dr Singhal said, like any other type, moringa pads too should be discontinued if any skin sensitivity or reactions take place.

"Although the chances are low."