Game of throning

When Tanvi (name changed), a 29-year-old successful event planner from Delhi, started dating a rising influencer, she was charmed by his confidence and charismatic personality. Initially, their relationship felt exciting - lavish dinners, exclusive parties, and countless high-profile events. But over time, she noticed a pattern - her partner’s interest lay more in showcasing their relationship online than nurturing it.

“He often highlighted my professional success and social influence to bolster his image, while the genuine care and effort I brought to the partnership went unrecognised,” Tanvi sighs.

It dawned on her that she wasn’t being valued for who she was but for how her association could enhance his perceived social standing - a classic case of “throning”, where love takes a backseat to status-seeking.

“Throning” is a new Gen Z dating trend making waves across social media and modern dating culture. Trauma-focused Relationship Therapist Prachi Saxena explains, “It essentially means dating someone for the social perks they bring rather than their personal characteristics. While in traditional dating scenarios, you would choose someone by exploring their compatibility with you; in throning, the main reason becomes the social standing and prestige of the person.”

It is less about building genuine, meaningful connections and more about enhancing one's social status and ego through your partner. This involves placing a partner on a metaphorical throne, not for their character or values, but for the social perks they carry. While the term feels modern, the concept isn't entirely new, echoing behaviours akin to “gold digging” or “clout chasing” .