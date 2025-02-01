Product review - Every day is good hair day

There are shampoos and conditioners, and then there are haircare treatments. Pro tip: Always go in for the latter. I recently used haircare products by Raise Beauty - the Fall Fighter Ritual. I couldn’t have been more satisfied. The routine nourished, hydrated, and revitalised my hair.

After regularly using the products over three weeks, the hairfall was controlled and the texture of the hair also improved. My usual frizz gave way to softer, manageable hair, with noticeably added volume.

After a wash the scalp feels squeaky clean. It is easy to wash off and works up a good lather. You may feel overwhelmed by a four-step ritual for the hair, but trust me, it is worth every minute.

The usual hair wash time may go up slightly, but then you get brilliant results. The Fall Fighter Pre-wash scalp oil is better than your usual hair oil massage and the Fall Fighter Scalp Exfoliator is a heaven-send to soothe the scalp and maintain healthy roots. While the price point may seem prohibitive, it makes sense to invest in it..

Raise Fall Fighter Ritual Price: Rs 8,296

Available: raisebeauty.com