Air pollution leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers: Study

NEW DELHI: Air pollution is the leading cause behind the rise in lung cancer cases among non-smokers, especially women and those living in Southeast Asia, according to a study published in the Lancet.

The study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal on World Cancer Day on Tuesday, said that lung cancer in people who have never smoked cigarettes or tobacco is now estimated to be the fifth highest cause of cancer deaths worldwide.

"As smoking prevalence continues to decline in many countries worldwide, the proportion of lung cancer in people who have never smoked has increased," said the researchers, which included from International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Changes in smoking patterns and exposure to air pollution are among the main determinants of the changing risk profile of lung cancer incidence by subtype that we see today,” said Dr Freddie Bray, Head of the Cancer Surveillance Branch at IARC and lead author of the article.

The researchers analysed data, including those from the Global Cancer Observatory 2022 dataset, to estimate the national-level cancer cases for four subtypes: adenocarcinoma (a type of cancer that starts in mucus-producing (glandular) cells; squamous cell carcinoma (a type of skin cancer); small-cell carcinoma (a rare fast-growing lung cancer), and large-cell carcinoma (a type of lung cancer).