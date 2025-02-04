World Cancer Day : A rising challenge and the path forward

As the world observes World Cancer Day, it’s crucial to reflect on the ongoing battle against cancer, particularly in India, where the disease burden continues to grow. Recent estimates by National Library of Medicine, suggest that India witnessed over 1.46 million new cancer cases in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. This marks a 5% increase from previous years, with lung and breast cancer leading as the most common forms in men and women, respectively.
However, this surge in cases is not just a matter of numbers; it's a reflection of the broader public health challenges the country faces in terms of awareness, accessibility, and affordability.
The medical fraternity and other healthcare stakeholders in the country have been raising serious concerns about the alarming trend in cancer cases, highlighting the numerous challenges India faces in cancer care and prevention.
Abhay Soi, President of NATHEALTH (the medical technology and industry body) and Chairman & Managing Director of Max Healthcare Institute, highlights the escalating costs of cancer care, the acute shortage of medical specialists, and the inadequate hospital infrastructure that fails to meet the demands of a growing patient population.
While India has announced import duty cuts on some cancer drugs, and recommends setting up more cancer care centers to reduce treatment costs and improve access, most of these initiatives have yet to show tangible results.
Import duty cuts primarily target generic cancer drugs, which are already manufactured in India. However, a more significant impact could be achieved if the cuts were applied to advanced branded medications, which are imported and priced exorbitantly.
Another major challenge is the lack of general awareness about cancer in India. This leads to late diagnoses, a higher number of untreated cases, and a significant overall rise in cancer incidence.
According Dr. Narayanankutty Warrier, a Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, and Medical Director at MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, one of the key barriers India faces when it comes to tackling cancer is lack of awareness about cancer prevention and early detection.
"People often look for shortcuts to treatment, which is detrimental," he says. Additionally, accessibility remains a significant issue, with diagnostic methods being limited and unavailable in many rural areas. As an example, in districts like Kozhikode, Kerala, where there is only one mammogram machine for nearly 900,000 women, early detection becomes nearly impossible," says Dr Warrier.
Affordability is another critical issue. Dr. Warrier stresses the inequity in diagnosis across different regions of India. Despite the advances in cancer treatment, many people in rural areas or economically disadvantaged sections of the society simply cannot afford the necessary diagnostic tests and treatments, limiting their access to life-saving care.
The rise in cancer cases in India can be attributed to mainly three factors. First of these, is the lifestyle choices such as tobacco and alcohol use, while the other two relates to dietary habits, and the final third involves environmental factors.
Smoking and alcohol consumption have long been linked to cancer, particularly in the case of lung cancer. However, the rapid increase in automobile pollution is now seen as a growing contributor to the rise in lung cancer cases. While smoking rates have decreased in India, the rise in air pollution, especially from vehicles, has led to increased lung cancer cases, say medical experts.
Breast cancer, on the other hand, has seen a significant rise in India with hormonal imbalances being the primary culprit.
Dr. Warrier explains that earlier onset of menarche (menstruation) and delayed menopause are key factors. Girls now experience menarche at a much younger age, often as early as 8 years old, while menopause is occurring later in life, sometimes as late as 55 years. This prolonged exposure to hormonal fluctuations increases the risk of breast cancer. Furthermore, the sedentary lifestyle of modern-day girls, who spend more time on their phones than engaging in physical activities, also contributes to the rise in breast cancer.
A worrying trend highlighted by recent reports is the increasing number of cancer cases in younger population. However, when it comes to childhood cancers, medical experts like Dr. Warrier points out that these are largely genetic in nature and not linked to lifestyle factors. Unfortunately, there are no early detection methods currently available for childhood cancers, making it even more challenging to manage these cases.
On a more positive note, there have been significant advancements in cancer treatment. According to Dr. Warrier, treatments for lung cancer have seen remarkable progress. In the past, lung cancer was often deemed incurable, especially in the later stages. Today, even stage four lung cancers can be treated effectively, offering patients not only survival but also a good quality of life. This progress in treatment has been observed in other cancers like breast and cervical cancer as well.
As India continues to grapple with a rising cancer burden, it is imperative that the government and healthcare authorities invest in better public policies and healthcare systems.
Healthcare experts suggest that standardised guidelines cannot be uniformly applied across India due to its vast population and limited healthcare resources. Instead, India must focus on research in AI-based mass screening technologies to reach wider populations, especially in rural and underserved areas.
Additionally, public awareness campaigns around cancer prevention, screening, and early detection need to be ramped up.
In conclusion, while cancer rates are on the rise in India, especially in the context of an aging population, the fight is not hopeless. Advances in research, treatment, and early detection offer hope. But the key to combating this growing burden lies in improving awareness, accessibility, and affordability of cancer care for all Indians, regardless of their economic or geographic status.
As cancer cases continue to rise, India’s efforts to enhance awareness, invest in healthcare infrastructure, and promote early detection can significantly reduce the cancer burden and improve outcomes for those diagnosed with the disease.