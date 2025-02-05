‘Age-reversing’ CEO Bryan Johnson slams India’s poor AQI again, cites study on health risk

Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old American tech billionaire on a quest to reverse his biological age, has once again drawn attention to India's poor air quality, this time citing a study that highlights the severe health risks associated with air pollution. Johnson's recent comments follow an incident in which he abruptly left a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, complaining of a burning sensation in his throat, eye irritation, and rashes on his skin due to the air quality in a Mumbai hotel.
In a lengthy post on X, Johnson referenced a study that demonstrated how air pollution can cause liver inflammation, fibrosis, blood fat imbalance, and gene dysregulation linked to cancer. The study, which involved exposing mice to low levels of traffic-related PM2.5 pollutants, showed that prolonged exposure to even “low-level” pollution led to systemic damage extending beyond the respiratory system.
He emphasised that there is no safe level of exposure to air pollution and warned that addressing air quality issues in India could significantly increase average life expectancy, potentially more than curing all cancers in the country.
Johnson shared several tips for minimising exposure to pollutants, including monitoring PM2.5 levels, wearing N95 masks in polluted environments, and upgrading home HVAC systems to higher filtration standards. He also suggested using HEPA filters at home and in cars, particularly for those living in areas with high traffic and pollution.
This is not the first time Johnson has raised alarm about India’s air quality. He has previously called air pollution a bigger threat than cancer, remarking that its pervasive presence in Indian cities has become so normalised that people often don't even notice it anymore—despite the well-established science of its harmful effects. He found it particularly perplexing that many people, including babies and children, go about their daily activities without wearing masks.
The conversation surrounding air pollution in India was further amplified by Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, after his brother Nikhil Kamath’s podcast with Bryan Johnson. Nithin Kamath took to X to share his own shock at the air quality in Mumbai. The podcast was recorded in a sea-facing apartment in Bandra, where the AQI (Air Quality Index) was above 160. Kamath highlighted that if the air quality in a relatively upscale area like Bandra was that poor, one could only imagine the levels in more crowded areas of the city.
Kamath further revealed that after recording the podcast, he tested the AQI at Zerodha’s JP Nagar office in Bengaluru, a typically quieter area, and was alarmed to find it reading over 120. With construction booms and poorly maintained roads contributing to the problem, he noted how much worse the air quality might be in the busier parts of Bengaluru. In contrast, many places in the US and Europe maintain AQI levels below 50.
Kamath, who runs a philanthropic organisation, Rainmatter, dedicated to climate change and sustainability, expressed his concern about how people invest in water filtration systems but often neglect air purifiers. He pointed out that clean air is a fundamental right, yet many have become accustomed to living with polluted air as a part of life.
He also commented on the limited research in India regarding the effects of poor air quality on public health. Kamath invited researchers in the field to connect with him, suggesting that large hospital chains might be willing to share anonymised health data to help investigate the issue further. Rainmatter, he said, would be eager to collaborate with researchers working to improve air quality and its impact on health, with the ultimate goal of enhancing quality of life across the country.