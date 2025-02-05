‘Age-reversing’ CEO Bryan Johnson slams India’s poor AQI again, cites study on health risk

He emphasised that there is no safe level of exposure to air pollution and warned that addressing air quality issues in India could significantly increase average life expectancy, potentially more than curing all cancers in the country.

Johnson shared several tips for minimising exposure to pollutants, including monitoring PM2.5 levels, wearing N95 masks in polluted environments, and upgrading home HVAC systems to higher filtration standards. He also suggested using HEPA filters at home and in cars, particularly for those living in areas with high traffic and pollution.

This is not the first time Johnson has raised alarm about India’s air quality. He has previously called air pollution a bigger threat than cancer, remarking that its pervasive presence in Indian cities has become so normalised that people often don't even notice it anymore—despite the well-established science of its harmful effects. He found it particularly perplexing that many people, including babies and children, go about their daily activities without wearing masks.