Managing those tresses: Handling hair loss

Experiencing hair fall is a natural part of the hair growth cycle; typically, it is normal to shed around 50 to 100 hairs every day. However, if you notice a significant increase in this number, it’s time to address the issue.

Noticing Hair Loss

If there’s a pattern of baldness in your family, this might explain why you’re experiencing hair fall. Look for signs such as receding hairlines among relatives—uncles, male cousins, brothers, fathers, etc. If you notice thinning, take heed. To uncover the root cause, consider undergoing blood tests to check for hormonal imbalances.

Key Dos and Don’ts for Managing Hair Loss:

Maintain a Balanced Diet:

Incorporate a variety of vitamins, minerals, and proteins in your diet. Focus on fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, Omega-3 fatty acids, whole grains, and biotin-rich foods.

Use Soft Water for Hair Washing:

Consider installing a water softener to lower the mineral content in your water, making it gentler on your hair.

Stay Hydrated:

Drink an adequate amount of water to keep your body and scalp hydrated, which is vital for healthy hair growth.

Handle Your Hair with Care:

When dealing with hair loss, treat your hair gently. Wash your scalp regularly with a mild shampoo and conditioner, and avoid rough towel-drying.

Avoid Harsh Chemicals:

Steer clear of aggressive hair treatments, including dyes, bleaches, and alcohol-based styling products, which can harm both hair and scalp.

Avoid Tight Hairstyles:

Refrain from hairstyles that pull on your hair roots, such as tight ponytails, man-buns, or cornrows.