Managing those tresses: Handling hair loss
Experiencing hair fall is a natural part of the hair growth cycle; typically, it is normal to shed around 50 to 100 hairs every day. However, if you notice a significant increase in this number, it’s time to address the issue.
Noticing Hair Loss
If there’s a pattern of baldness in your family, this might explain why you’re experiencing hair fall. Look for signs such as receding hairlines among relatives—uncles, male cousins, brothers, fathers, etc. If you notice thinning, take heed. To uncover the root cause, consider undergoing blood tests to check for hormonal imbalances.
Key Dos and Don’ts for Managing Hair Loss:
Maintain a Balanced Diet:
Incorporate a variety of vitamins, minerals, and proteins in your diet. Focus on fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, Omega-3 fatty acids, whole grains, and biotin-rich foods.
Use Soft Water for Hair Washing:
Consider installing a water softener to lower the mineral content in your water, making it gentler on your hair.
Stay Hydrated:
Drink an adequate amount of water to keep your body and scalp hydrated, which is vital for healthy hair growth.
Handle Your Hair with Care:
When dealing with hair loss, treat your hair gently. Wash your scalp regularly with a mild shampoo and conditioner, and avoid rough towel-drying.
Avoid Harsh Chemicals:
Steer clear of aggressive hair treatments, including dyes, bleaches, and alcohol-based styling products, which can harm both hair and scalp.
Avoid Tight Hairstyles:
Refrain from hairstyles that pull on your hair roots, such as tight ponytails, man-buns, or cornrows.
Skip Hot Showers:
Hot water can weaken hair shafts, making hair more porous and prone to damage.
Avoid Protein Powders:
These can accelerate balding by hindering hair growth; if balding runs in your family, regular consumption of protein supplements may worsen the issue.
Don’t Rely on Oils or Hair Spas
The notion that oil can reverse hair fall is largely mythical. While scalp massages (champi) can be beneficial, many oil treatments and hair masks can cause more harm than good when you’re experiencing significant hair loss.
Dermatological Treatments for Managing Hair Loss:
1. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy with Growth Factor Concentrate (GFC): This involves extracting a small amount of your blood, isolating the platelets and growth factors, and injecting them into your scalp. This is most effective during the early stages of hair loss when thinning is minimal.
2. Hair Transplant Surgery: If your hairline has significantly receded, hair transplantation may be a viable option. Ensure this is performed by certified dermatologists or plastic surgeons in India.
3. OTC Derma-Roller: Also known as micro needling, this technique stimulates collagen production and can promote hair growth.
Always conduct thorough research into the causes of your hair loss and seek professional advice.
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi
askdrdeepali@yahoo.com