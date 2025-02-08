One size does not fit all; personalised cosmetics most effective
Ankita Kumar was struggling with hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity caused by prolonged exposure to the sun. The 35-year-old from Chennai tried several over-the-counter products, including Vitamin C serums, but most of them irritated her sensitive skin. It was then she discovered a beauty brand that offers customised skincare solutions.
After answering a few questions about her skin, its texture, and her daily skincare regimen, the dermatologist recommended SkinInspired’s Vitamin C Serum with Airless Packaging as well as the Vitalise™ Retinol Night Cream, which helped reduce pigmentation without irritation due to the encapsulated retinol technology. After continuous use for three months, there was visible reduction in pigmentation and Kumar's skin became smoother and radiant.
The skin and hair care industry is headed towards offering customised solutions that offer a right fit based on the client’s requirement. Piyush Jain, Founder & CEO, SkinInspired, says, “Products are specifically designed for Indian skin types, climates, and common skincare issues. For example, formulations incorporate multi-weight hyaluronic acids for deeper hydration or encapsulated retinol for minimal irritation, addressing issues consumers frequently face.”
Interestingly, in November 2024, Kommune and Stumble’s Culture Report, Consumed: A Deep Dive into Consumer Culture in India released after a survey of over 100 individuals spanning across 17 industries, states that “customisation has become a key trend in the beauty world. Consumers are more educated than ever and no longer want one-size-fits-all products; instead, they demand personalised solutions that cater to their unique skin types, tones, and concerns, expecting brands to cater to them on an individual level. With the beauty and personal care industry undergoing a transformation led by technological advancement, understanding consumer behaviour becomes imperative.”
Hair care, too. has personalised solutions to address common problems. When Mumbai marketing professional Sarah Singh realised that job stress had caused hair thinning and dryness, she discovered ‘Invati Ultra Advanced’ system, known for its anti-hair loss and hair-thickening properties. “This was paired with a customised scalp treatment and a daily application of Aveda scalp serum to stimulate growth and boost volume.
Additionally, Sarah was guided on stress management techniques to complement her regimen. Within weeks, the 30-year-old noticed a significant improvement in her hair’s thickness and a reduction in hair fall,” says Aankith Aroraa, the Founder & CEO of Streamline Beauty India Private Limited, that owns the haircare brand Aveda.
Customised solutions for skin and hair are powered by AI and supported by expert dermatologists. Users begin with an app-based instant checkup, where they upload photos and answer a few targeted questions. “Our AI analyses these inputs to identify concerns like acne, pigmentation, or hair fall with clinical precision.
Based on the analysis, a dermatologist-curated regimen is recommended, featuring products tailored to address the user’s specific needs. These products are formulated with clinically proven ingredients, ensuring safety and efficacy,” says Guna Kakulapati, CEO & Co-Founder, Cureskin.
Likewise, SkinInspired’s Encapsulation Technology ensures targeted delivery of retinol directly to the site of action within the skin, significantly enhancing its efficacy. It protects the active ingredient until it reaches deeper skin layers, minimising common side effects like irritation and dryness. Incidentally, Cureskin leverages cutting-edge AI technology and dermatological expertise to provide personalised skin and hair care solutions.
Their proprietary AI-powered analysis evaluates over 10 million skin pixels on user-uploaded photos, deriving more than 2,000-plus facial attributes to detect skin conditions with precision. “Trained on a robust database of over 50 million images, our platform segments users into over 65,000 unique profiles, enabling highly tailored treatment recommendations.
This is further supported by an extensive repository of dermatological insights and regimens crafted under the guidance of board-certified dermatologists. This synergy of advanced technology and scientific rigour ensures effective, evidence-based care that delivers consistent results while making skincare accessible and personalised for everyone,” explains Kakulapati.
The solution then is being seen as a win-win. The custom solutions are inherently user centric and designed to address individual needs with precision. In the skincare domain, they ensure targeted efficacy, reduce trial- and-error, and foster user trust. However, the model is not without challenges.
The emphasis on personalised consultations and treatments is a key strength. Aroraa says, “but scaling this model across various markets while maintaining the brand’s commitment to quality and customisation can be challenging. Ensuring consistency in service delivery across salons and retail outlets requires ongoing training and resources.”
Personalisation requires robust data collection and analysis, which can be resource intensive. Ensuring accuracy and scalability without compromising user privacy is a persistent challenge. Educating customers about the benefits of tailored solutions versus generic products is vital for adoption. The key lies in balancing technological sophistication with accessibility to make personalisation impactful and inclusive.