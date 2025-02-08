One size does not fit all; personalised cosmetics most effective

Ankita Kumar was struggling with hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity caused by prolonged exposure to the sun. The 35-year-old from Chennai tried several over-the-counter products, including Vitamin C serums, but most of them irritated her sensitive skin. It was then she discovered a beauty brand that offers customised skincare solutions.

After answering a few questions about her skin, its texture, and her daily skincare regimen, the dermatologist recommended SkinInspired’s Vitamin C Serum with Airless Packaging as well as the Vitalise™ Retinol Night Cream, which helped reduce pigmentation without irritation due to the encapsulated retinol technology. After continuous use for three months, there was visible reduction in pigmentation and Kumar's skin became smoother and radiant.

The skin and hair care industry is headed towards offering customised solutions that offer a right fit based on the client’s requirement. Piyush Jain, Founder & CEO, SkinInspired, says, “Products are specifically designed for Indian skin types, climates, and common skincare issues. For example, formulations incorporate multi-weight hyaluronic acids for deeper hydration or encapsulated retinol for minimal irritation, addressing issues consumers frequently face.”

Interestingly, in November 2024, Kommune and Stumble’s Culture Report, Consumed: A Deep Dive into Consumer Culture in India released after a survey of over 100 individuals spanning across 17 industries, states that “customisation has become a key trend in the beauty world. Consumers are more educated than ever and no longer want one-size-fits-all products; instead, they demand personalised solutions that cater to their unique skin types, tones, and concerns, expecting brands to cater to them on an individual level. With the beauty and personal care industry undergoing a transformation led by technological advancement, understanding consumer behaviour becomes imperative.”