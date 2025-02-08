Product Review - New moisturiser makes your skin feel smooth and smoother

Everyone I know is always on the lookout for that perfect moisturiser that not only hydrates, is quickly absorbed and above all else, is oil-free. Most of the time, products fail to click all three boxes. But I lucked out when I came across Aqualogica’s Illuminate+ Milk Fluid Moisturizer. It is the right combination of all three must-haves for a good moisturiser.

The milk-like texture is light as air. I almost forgot that I was wearing it. It’s just right for these post-winter days when the dry wind gets your skin all parched, especially the elbows, knees and knuckles. It also hydrates for a long time.

You do not need to reapply through the day. While the product promises to brighten and even skin tone, besides tackling pigmentation, I wouldn’t go as far as to say, it delivers in these areas. But all the same, if you are looking for a pocket-friendly on-the-go moisturiser, look no further. Bonus points for the fun packaging!

Aqualogica Illuminate+ Milk Fluid Moisturizer Price: Rs 449

Available: Online & Retail