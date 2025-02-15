Prevention is Better than Sure

Kshitij Rawat, a 30-year-old marketing professional in Delhi with a family history of diabetes, decided to get a health screening. The results were a wake-up call, revealing that he was at high risk of developing the condition.

A consultation with a nutritionist and a personalised fitness plan helped him turn the tide. “Prevention saved me from a life of constant medication,” he says. Stories like Kshitij’s are becoming increasingly common as more people realise the power of preventive care.

The preventive healthcare is projected to become a $197 billion industry by 2025.

The Winds of Change

With non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer accounting for 63 per cent of deaths in India, the importance of early intervention cannot be overstated. People are now recognising that prevention is not just about avoiding illness; it’s about embracing a healthier lifestyle. From regular health screenings to lifestyle management, the focus has shifted to stopping problems before they even start.

With knee and back ailments on the rise among urban youth, Dr Tushar Agarwal, orthopaedic surgeon, emphasises the importance of preventive care measures. “Incorporating weight training, maintaining good posture, and focusing on bone density can go a long way. After 40, women should consider calcium supplements, and after 60, men should do the same.

Avoid excessive sitting, deep squats, and follow balanced diets. Strengthen invisible muscles with core exercises, and don’t neglect your vitamin D and B12 levels. A good workstation and regular health checks are key to preventing pain and injury.” He also warns against adopting new diet plans, challenges, and nutrition supplements without proper consultation.