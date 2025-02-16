Prevention is better than sure

Kshitij Rawat, a 30-year-old marketing professional in Delhi with a family history of diabetes, decided to get a health screening. The results were a wake-up call, revealing that he was at high risk of developing the condition. A consultation with a nutritionist and a personalised fitness plan helped him turn the tide. “Prevention saved me from a life of constant medication,” he says. Stories like Kshitij’s are becoming increasingly common as more people realise the power of preventive care. The preventive healthcare is projected to become a $197 billion industry by 2025.
The winds of change
With non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer accounting for 63 per cent of deaths in India, the importance of early intervention cannot be overstated. People are now recognising that prevention is not just about avoiding illness; it’s about embracing a healthi- er lifestyle. From regular health screenings to lifestyle management, the focus has shifted to stopping problems before they even start. With knee and back ailments on the rise among urban youth, Dr Tushar Agarwal, orthopaedic surgeon, emphasises the importance of preventive care measures. “Incorporating weight training, maintaining good posture, and focusing on bone density can go a long way. After 40, women should consider calcium supplements, and after 60, men should do the same. Avoid excessive sitting, deep squats, and follow balanced diets. Strengthen invisible muscles with core exercises, and don’t neglect your vitamin D and B12 levels. A good workstation and regular health checks are key to preventing pain and injury.” He also warns against adopting new diet plans, challenges, and nutrition supplements without proper consultation.
This proactive approach is gaining traction across demographics. Corporate wellness programs, telemedi- cine platforms, and community health initiatives are making it easier than ever for people to access preventive solutions tailored to their needs.
A heritage of wellness
India’s rich tradition of holistic health practices offers valuable lessons for the modern era. Age-old practices like Ayurveda and Yoga are experi- encing a renaissance as people seek natural ways to maintain wellbeing. Detox therapies like Panchakarma and herbal remedies are gaining popularity, though experts caution that they should always be practiced under qualified guidance.
The Digital Dilemma
While technology has made health information more accessible, it has also given rise to the pitfalls of self-diagnosis and self-medication. Dr Sreevath- sa Upadhyaya, Consultant Physician and Assistant Professor of Medicine in Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore, warns, “The internet is a double-edged sword. Misinformation can lead to delayed treatment or complications. Always consult a professional,” he added. “Online searches often lead individuals to misinterpret symptoms, resulting in unnecessary anxiety or, worse, overlooking serious conditions. For instance, a simple headache might be exaggerated into a brain tumour diagnosis through unverified online forums, creating undue panic. Another concern is the misinformation about side effects and possible adverse reactions to medications. The internet often highlights side effects that are extremely rare, leading to confusion and fear among patients.” Mental health, too, faces unique challenges in this digital age. While self-help apps and online forums provide accessibility, they often lack the nuance and personalised approach needed for effective mental healthcare.
Corporate wellness takes lead
In urban India, workplaces are emerging as hubs for health awareness. From offering gym memberships to organising mental health workshops, companies are taking proactive steps to ensure employee wellbeing. These initiatives not only boost productivity but also foster a culture of care. From titans like Infosys and Tata Group to emerging startups, all have set benchmarks with comprehensive wellness perks and programs that include regular check-ups, stress management sessions, and tailored diet plans.
Affordability and Accessibility
Despite its growth, preventive healthcare remains out of reach for many. High costs and limited access to quality services pose significant barriers, particularly in rural areas. Government schemes like Ayushman Bharat aim to bridge this gap, but more needs to be done to make prevention affordable and inclusive. India’s increasing acceptance of preventive healthcare marks a pivotal shift in how we approach wellbeing. By integrating traditional wisdom with modern science and leveraging technol-ogy, we can create a healthcare ecosystem that prioritises prevention over cure.