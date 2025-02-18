Kerala launches world's first AI-driven Govt screening program for chronic eye diseases with Remidio

The Government of Kerala, in collaboration with Remidio, a leader in AI-driven ophthalmic screening solutions, has launched Nayanamritham 2.0 — the world’s first government-led AI-assisted chronic eye disease screening program. This pioneering initiative leverages artificial intelligence to enhance early detection and streamline eye disease screening, making quality eye care more accessible and efficient across the state.

Following the success of Nayanamritham 1.0, which introduced diabetic retinopathy screening at Family Health Centers, with expert interpretation by ophthalmologists at secondary and tertiary centers, Nayanamritham 2.0 takes a significant step forward. The new phase empowers optometrists with Remidio’s AI-enabled fundus cameras, which instantly classify cases as referable or non-referable—ensuring faster diagnoses and timely referrals.

In addition to diabetic retinopathy, Nayanamritham 2.0 expands its scope to include screening for two other major chronic eye diseases such as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The program now extends across community health centers, taluk hospitals, and district hospitals, ensuring comprehensive eye care is available at all levels of the healthcare system.

As the first AI-driven public health program of its kind, Nayanamritham 2.0 is a significant milestone, especially as AI continues to redefine global healthcare. This initiative not only enhances the efficiency and accuracy of screenings but also empowers healthcare providers to deliver better patient care.

While the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and several country-specific government health projects have invested in research to understand how responsible artificial intelligence solutions can improve public health preparedness and response, no significant projects have yet reached the implementation stage globally.

Additionally, Remidio, a homegrown health-tech company, is pioneering a scalable, data-driven approach to eye care. By collaborating with Kerala’s health department, Remidio is driving early detection, reducing preventable blindness, and improving patient outcomes across the state.

Anand Sivaraman, CEO of Remidio, emphasised the transformative impact of this collaboration: "The Kerala Government has integrated technology into public health in a groundbreaking way, making the state the first government public health system globally to adopt AI for chronic eye disease screening."

He added, "By integrating Remidio’s 3-in-1 AI into existing workflows, we are making eye screenings more efficient, accessible, and affordable. This initiative showcases the transformative power of collaboration between the government and Indian health technology innovators, all driven by the shared goal of improving lives."

With Nayanamritham 2.0, Kerala is setting a global precedent for seamlessly integrating ophthalmic AI into clinical workflows, making screening programs more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective.

Dr. Bipin Gopal, Deputy Director, Department of Health Services, Kerala, highlighted AI’s role in enhancing healthcare delivery: "AI isn’t here to replace healthcare providers—it’s here to empower them. By leveraging ethical AI, we are enabling optometrists to detect routine cases with AI-powered cameras, while ophthalmologists can focus on advanced cases, delivering the highest quality care where it’s needed most."