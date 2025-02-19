Boost to global reporting of clinical data, evidence-based research in Ayush as WHO updates its module

He said this update also “marks a pivotal moment for traditional medicine, paving the way for its global integration and empowering evidence-based integrative healthcare policies that embrace holistic well-being."

“With the new updates, the ICD-11 offers more ease of use, improved interoperability and accuracy, which will benefit national health systems and the people they serve,” said Dr. Robert Jakob, Team Leader, Classifications and Terminologies Unit, WHO.

According to WHO, ICD-11 is a tool that standardizes the language used by health professionals worldwide in diagnosing, reporting and monitoring diseases, injuries and causes of death. The ICD is a flagship WHO product that serves as the basis for identifying health trends and statistics at a country level and worldwide.

This update follows the successful year-long testing and deliberations after the launch of ICD-11 TM-2 on January 10, 2024, in New Delhi for Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani systems of medicine for country implementation testing.

It culminates in the deliberations held at the WHO meeting at the National Institute of Health in Malaysia in November 2024.

The ICD-11 TM 2 module is now officially released on the ICD-11 Blue Browser of WHO, the ministry said.

Traditional medicine has long been an essential component of healthcare, particularly in Asia, Africa, and other regions where indigenous practices complement modern medical approaches.

This move aligns with WHO’s mission to promote universal health coverage and sustainable development goals, recognizing the therapeutic potential of these systems alongside contemporary medical treatments.