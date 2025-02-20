Parkinson’s Disease: The long-awaited early detection technique is on the horizon

John Sacaria Thirusailam, once very active in life, was forced to leave his well-paid job at the age of 44 after being suddenly diagnosed with advanced Parkinson’s Disease (PD). With no prior symptoms, his family was blindsided by the sudden and severe onset of his condition. The situation was made even more difficult by the limited treatment options available at such an advanced stage of the disease. Managing his tremors and balance issues became the greatest challenge, compounded further by financial strain.

While the dopamine replacement therapy, complimented with physical, occupational, and speech therapies, helps managing the symptoms to a some extent, a cure remains elusive.

Thirusailam's case is not unique in India, which bears at least 10 percent of the world’s total 9.4 million cases of Parkinson's Disease, a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, causing tremors, stiffness, and balance problems. Many families across the country face similar traumatic situations and share the same painful experiences.

India also reports a higher proportion of early-onset PD cases, with nearly 40-45% of patients experiencing the onset of motor symptoms between the ages of 22 and 49.

One of the biggest challenges in managing Parkinson's is the difficulty in detecting it in its early stages. Early detection is crucial as it opens doors for more effective treatment options, allowing patients to maintain a better quality of life for longer.