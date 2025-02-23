Product Review - Hair, now

Everyone deserves a good hair day, every day. I recently tried the Scalp+Hair Therapy Density Boost range from Dove, and it ticked all of the right boxes for me—clean, lustrous and healthy hair, pleasant fragrance, and most importantly, no frizz.

Regular use of the product range promises visibly fuller, denser hair. While I can’t vouch for that, since I have only used it over two weeks, what I can say is that my hair did feel stronger and there was less breakage.

Even while shampooing, there was markedly less hairfall. The shampoo lathers well and the conditioner is easy to wash off—winning brownie points from me as I often find even the best of conditioners a tad difficult of rinse.

The scalp serum boasts easy application with a convenient dropper and has zero oiliness. Ditto with the hair serum. It is light weight and doesn’t sit heavy on the hair. It’s a good range at an economical price. An all-round win-win situation.

Scalp+Hair Therapy Density Boost Price: Rs 479-609

Available: Online & Retail