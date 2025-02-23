The Temptation of Bed Rotting

Content creator Srishti Garg claims her favourite thing to do is spend the entire weekend in bed. That isn’t restricted to just sleeping (though a large chunk of time is devoted to doing so). It also includes hours dedicated to scrolling through social media, binge-watching the latest shows, snacking in bed and most importantly, doing nothing at all. When asked if this state of weekly unproductivity is unhealthy, she responds with candour, “No! Everyone around me loves ‘bed rotting.” We genuinely enjoy those days. Honestly, I don’t see anything wrong with it. I believe we all deserve at least one day to just rot in bed. There’s no harm in it.”

First popularised on social media platforms like TikTok, ‘bed rotting’ is the term given to people intentionally spending a day in bed as a form of self-care. Dictionary.com describes it as ‘the practice of spending many hours in bed during the day, often with snacks or an electronic device, as a voluntary retreat from activity or stress.’ One wonders if this lazy state of being is genuinely healthy or is it just a way to avoid responsibilities and social interaction?

“It can be both self-care and self-sabotage, depending on the context,” shares Sohini Rohra, relationship and fertility psychologist, author, and mental health advocate. “Taking time to rest when you are not feeling your best mentally or physically is healthy. However, if it becomes a regular coping mechanism to avoid life, responsibilities, and emotions, it leads to self-sabotage,” Rohra adds.