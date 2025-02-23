The Temptation of Bed Rotting
Content creator Srishti Garg claims her favourite thing to do is spend the entire weekend in bed. That isn’t restricted to just sleeping (though a large chunk of time is devoted to doing so). It also includes hours dedicated to scrolling through social media, binge-watching the latest shows, snacking in bed and most importantly, doing nothing at all. When asked if this state of weekly unproductivity is unhealthy, she responds with candour, “No! Everyone around me loves ‘bed rotting.” We genuinely enjoy those days. Honestly, I don’t see anything wrong with it. I believe we all deserve at least one day to just rot in bed. There’s no harm in it.”
First popularised on social media platforms like TikTok, ‘bed rotting’ is the term given to people intentionally spending a day in bed as a form of self-care. Dictionary.com describes it as ‘the practice of spending many hours in bed during the day, often with snacks or an electronic device, as a voluntary retreat from activity or stress.’ One wonders if this lazy state of being is genuinely healthy or is it just a way to avoid responsibilities and social interaction?
“It can be both self-care and self-sabotage, depending on the context,” shares Sohini Rohra, relationship and fertility psychologist, author, and mental health advocate. “Taking time to rest when you are not feeling your best mentally or physically is healthy. However, if it becomes a regular coping mechanism to avoid life, responsibilities, and emotions, it leads to self-sabotage,” Rohra adds.
The fallout of this practice could be as simple as neglecting one’s daily responsibilities or feeling a drop in one’s productivity levels, as well as a noticeable withdrawal from social relationships. Consistently shunning one’s work or personal responsibilities certainly has a negative impact on one’s life and relationships. Further, a prolonged sedentary lifestyle could lead to physical health issues like back pain, poor posture, and loss of musculature, which interfere with daily activities and normal routines.
At its worst, bed rotting worsens mental health problems by causing anxiety and depression. According to meditation coach Alma Dhingra, simply lying in bed and doing nothing can exacerbate one’s depressive thoughts. “It might make you feel more vulnerable and more fearful about facing life,” she says.
In this context, she shares the example of a client of hers who had fallen in a rut at work. To counter the professional burnout, she deliberately ignored her work responsibilities and lay in bed for three-four days at a stretch, watching mindless TV shows, bingeing on sugary confections, and endlessly shopping online. Dhingra guided her out of the situation by encouraging her to step out for a walk for just 15 minutes every day. “After a week of doing so, she felt a difference,” says Dhingra.
Rohra agrees with this assessment. To people stuck in cycles of inaction, she recommends breaking the habit with small, consistent actions—starting with something as simple as going to the washroom to brush their teeth. “It’s important to focus on baby steps and small wins. These easy micro goals slowly help them regain structure and motivation,” she adds.
However, ask any Zoomer their opinion on the trend, and they are likely to disagree with these alarming opinions. Garg, for example, refers to the popularity of the trend on social media as “validation” for her own behaviour. She explains, “I love bed rotting, and watching other people do it online makes me believe that I’m not a terrible person for just taking time to rest.” She highlights the upside of the practice: it encourages everyone to take a break from the prevalent hustle culture and relax for improved mental wellbeing.
To add strength to her argument, she shares the example of her own mother, who is constantly multitasking. “Even when she’s watching a movie, she will be organising her cupboard, ironing clothes, cutting vegetables—doing something! We were raised to believe that just lying in bed, watching TV, scrolling through reels, or simply doing nothing was a waste of time—but taking some time off for oneself isn’t a crime.”
For Garg and her peers, the practice of bed rotting is a testament to the fact that everyone deserves to relax. It’s an assertion that resting doesn’t amount to failing. Be that as it may, Rohra’s advice is perhaps the most sound when she says, “Wellness trends on social media can be a double-edged sword. While they help raise awareness, they often oversimplify complex mental health issues. What works for one person may not work for another, as wellness is highly personalised. It’s important to approach trends with awareness and not take them too seriously without consulting a mental health professional.”