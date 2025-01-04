Making her blush permanently

Rena Goswami, content creator and founder of Ayurvedic brand Maroon Beauty, has never been afraid of experimenting with beauty treatments. One that recently caught her attention is the semi-permanent tattoo blush. She says, “I’ve seen a lot of videos and posts about tattoo blushes. It’s a trendy way to give your cheeks a natural, rosy tint that stays for a long time. It’s creative and convenient and can be a great option for those who enjoy long-lasting and low-maintenance beauty enhancement. Trends like these are tempting, and maybe I’ll decide to give it a shot someday in the future.”

In a traditional tattoo, colour is pushed into the skin with a needle. However, for cosmetic tattoos, the pressure is kept very light. It's more about buffing the colour onto the top layers of the skin to create a watercolour finish.

The procedure begins with numbing the skin, followed by applying pigment and sealing it to ensure longevity. A session typically lasts 2-3 hours, and healing takes 5-10 days. During this time, redness, flaking, or sensitivity may occur.

Permanent Make-up Craze

Imagine waking up with perfectly flushed cheeks every morning—no makeup required. That’s the promise of the latest beauty trend taking over the internet: semi-permanent tattoo blush. It’s a cosmetic procedure that deposits pigment under the skin, creating a soft, natural blush effect that lasts for months or even years.