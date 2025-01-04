Making her blush permanently
Rena Goswami, content creator and founder of Ayurvedic brand Maroon Beauty, has never been afraid of experimenting with beauty treatments. One that recently caught her attention is the semi-permanent tattoo blush. She says, “I’ve seen a lot of videos and posts about tattoo blushes. It’s a trendy way to give your cheeks a natural, rosy tint that stays for a long time. It’s creative and convenient and can be a great option for those who enjoy long-lasting and low-maintenance beauty enhancement. Trends like these are tempting, and maybe I’ll decide to give it a shot someday in the future.”
In a traditional tattoo, colour is pushed into the skin with a needle. However, for cosmetic tattoos, the pressure is kept very light. It's more about buffing the colour onto the top layers of the skin to create a watercolour finish.
The procedure begins with numbing the skin, followed by applying pigment and sealing it to ensure longevity. A session typically lasts 2-3 hours, and healing takes 5-10 days. During this time, redness, flaking, or sensitivity may occur.
Permanent Make-up Craze
Imagine waking up with perfectly flushed cheeks every morning—no makeup required. That’s the promise of the latest beauty trend taking over the internet: semi-permanent tattoo blush. It’s a cosmetic procedure that deposits pigment under the skin, creating a soft, natural blush effect that lasts for months or even years.
Falling under the category of ‘permanent makeup’ or PMU, this treatment injects light-coloured pigments into the cheek to enhance its natural flush and provide a youthful and decked-up look. People who love putting on make-up but don’t like the hassle of applying and removing it every day feel drawn to this trend. It offers longevity (in some cases the tattoo blush can last up to three years with minor touch-ups) and saves plenty of time.
Further, the result is waterproof, which means the colour won’t smudge or wash off even if one sweats or goes for a swim. The desired colour can be customised to match your skin tone and a preferred shade of blush. Some argue that it’s also economical, as one doesn’t need to keep buying blush regularly. It’s a low-maintenance procedure.
The Risks Involved
Afrahim Ross, Dubai-based international certified trainer and PMU artist, has clients lining up for permanent lip colour and eyeliner treatments, but she doesn’t perform the tattoo blush procedure, even though it works on similar principles.
“I personally don’t do it because I feel it’s very risky,” she shares with candour. “There is a bigger area being covered in this procedure, and if something goes wrong during the process, it will leave a darker spot on a very noticeable part of your face.” Avoiding risk is extremely important, but she also believes that if the trend persists, she may consider it in the future. She adds, “It is not very common in the industry as of now. Other procedures like lips, eyelashes, and more have already been proven risk-free and are performed very frequently. I think it will take some time before the tattoo blush trend receives the same kind of acceptance.”
As with any cosmetic treatment, there are certain risks involved. Infections, allergic reactions, uneven pigmentation, or regret about the final results are problems that may arise. The process can’t be reversed immediately, and even if one is happy with the immediate result, the colour may fade unevenly over time or turn into an undesired shade eventually.
Before attempting the procedure, it’s also imperative to consult a professional PMU artist who follows strict hygiene protocols. However, not every PMU artist is keen to jump on the bandwagon for this particular trend.
Beauty content creator Riya Ann agrees with Ross. Having made it her mission to explore beauty trends and highlight those that truly work, she has kept an eye on the tattoo blush, finally concluding it isn’t for her. “While I appreciate how creative beauty trends have become, I believe some things, like the rosy flush on our cheeks, should stay simple and natural.
Beauty should be about enhancing what you already have, not permanently altering it. There’s something special about taking those few extra moments to apply blush and choose a colour that matches your vibe for the day,” is her advice.
Expert Advice
● This procedure only works on lighter skin tones
● People prone to large breakouts should avoid this
● You can’t use retinol on the tattooed area
● No skin lasers can be done until it’s fully faded