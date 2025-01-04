Product review: Top to Toe

I recently discovered The Natural Wash range, and I was quite impressed by the products I used. I’m always a little biased towards good body washes, and the Cranberry Cream Body Wash ticked all the right boxes. The fragrance lingers long after the wash, and it does not dry out the skin. It foams well and acts as a gentle exfoliant.

The other product I loved was the Multani Mitti Face Wash. It was the perfect antidote for my acne-prone skin. The product looks and feels as if one has made a paste of pure fuller’s earth. While it stopped sebum production, it dries out the skin a bit. I suggest using a good oil-free moisturizer post washing the face.

No skincare is ever complete without a good sunscreen. Try the Sun Protection Ultra SPF 60 Spray. It is easy to use and acts as the perfect sunblock for these wintry months when the sun is also strong during the day and one ends up spending time out in the open. It hydrates the skin without being oily and leaving a white cast.

Cranberry Cream Body Wash Price: Rs 399

Multani Mitti Face Wash Price: Rs 320

Sun Protection Ultra SPF 60 Spray Price: Rs 650

Available: thenaturalwash.com