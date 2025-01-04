Sleeping beauty

Sleep isn’t merely a pastime; it’s when your skin says, “Time for some self-care!” and starts enhancing collagen production. It contributes to your skin’s elasticity, plumpness, and radiance. Finding the right amount of sleep is crucial. If you often skimp and get less than seven hours, it can disturb your skin’s pH levels, turning your skin dry and flaky. Lack of sleep can also hinder your skin’s elasticity.

The Consequences of Sleep Deprivation

When you don’t get enough sleep, several issues tend to affect your skin:

Dark Circles: The notorious under-eye shadows that resemble raccoon eyes can leave others questioning your well-being.

Dehydration: Using external serums won’t be effective if your skin isn’t allowed to recover from within through adequate sleep, as a lack of rest leads to moisture depletion.

Dull Complexion: While contoured cheeks can be appealing, sunken cheeks resulting from inadequate sleep are not.

The repercussions don’t stop there. Irregular sleep patterns can contribute to various health issues, including autoimmune diseases, hair loss, and even diabetes if there’s a genetic predisposition.

Oversleeping: Not the Ultimate Solution

Don’t assume that sleeping for 12 hours is the remedy either. Sleeping beyond 8–9 hours isn’t necessarily beneficial for your skin. In fact, oversleeping can negatively impact your skin’s hydration, potentially leaving you with a puffy appearance. Therefore, it’s essential to determine the optimal amount of sleep your body needs to achieve a radiant look.