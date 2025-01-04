Sleeping beauty
Sleep isn’t merely a pastime; it’s when your skin says, “Time for some self-care!” and starts enhancing collagen production. It contributes to your skin’s elasticity, plumpness, and radiance. Finding the right amount of sleep is crucial. If you often skimp and get less than seven hours, it can disturb your skin’s pH levels, turning your skin dry and flaky. Lack of sleep can also hinder your skin’s elasticity.
The Consequences of Sleep Deprivation
When you don’t get enough sleep, several issues tend to affect your skin:
Dark Circles: The notorious under-eye shadows that resemble raccoon eyes can leave others questioning your well-being.
Dehydration: Using external serums won’t be effective if your skin isn’t allowed to recover from within through adequate sleep, as a lack of rest leads to moisture depletion.
Dull Complexion: While contoured cheeks can be appealing, sunken cheeks resulting from inadequate sleep are not.
The repercussions don’t stop there. Irregular sleep patterns can contribute to various health issues, including autoimmune diseases, hair loss, and even diabetes if there’s a genetic predisposition.
Oversleeping: Not the Ultimate Solution
Don’t assume that sleeping for 12 hours is the remedy either. Sleeping beyond 8–9 hours isn’t necessarily beneficial for your skin. In fact, oversleeping can negatively impact your skin’s hydration, potentially leaving you with a puffy appearance. Therefore, it’s essential to determine the optimal amount of sleep your body needs to achieve a radiant look.
Tips for Achieving the Snooze Glow
1. Opt for Silk
Silk sheets may appear luxurious, but that perception fades away as soon as you settle in. The softness of silk is kind to your skin, and unlike cotton, it doesn’t soak up facial oils. This means that the natural oils from your skin remain on the surface of the silk instead of being absorbed by the bedding, which can lead to unwanted skin issues like acne and rashes. By using silk sheets and pillowcases, you can help maintain your skin’s moisture.
2. Hydration is Key
Keeping your skin healthy involves more than just topical products; it’s vital to consider your internal hydration as well. Drink plenty of water and use moisturiser regularly to keep your skin in a healthy condition.
3. Say No to Evening Caffeine
Did you know that caffeine can linger in your body much longer than you think? It can take around six hours for just half of a cup to be processed and eliminated. If you enjoy caffeinated beverages in the evening, be ready for late-night scrolling and waking up feeling disoriented.
4. Choose the Right Snacks
Opt for the right kinds of snacks for a smoother transition to sleep. Foods like kiwi, cherries, milk, and nuts can act like bedtime champions, helping you to unwind and enjoy a restful night’s sleep.
5. Magnesium: Your Ally
Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in promoting better sleep. It acts as a natural relaxant, contributing to a more peaceful sleep cycle and helping you wake up refreshed.
Magnesium can be found in foods like leafy greens, nuts, and dairy products. If you’re considering supplements, it’s best to consult with your dermatologist first.
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi