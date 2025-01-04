Till resignation does us part

In one of my earlier workplaces, two men were so connected that they would complete each other’s sentences. They would often refer to themselves as each other’s handbag,” says Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO and co-founder of Kelp, an HR tech company. Many such work relationships are lately seen in the corporate spaces and signal a new trend of ‘’work spouses.’’

Who’s a Work Spouse?

A colleague you share a deep, non-romantic connection with is called a ‘‘work spouse’’. This relationship is often formed through shared experiences, mutual understanding, and a similar outlook on work. In many ways, a work spouse can be a trusted confidant—someone who offers emotional support, gives constructive feedback, and provides camaraderie during long work hours. Pew Research found last year that relationships with coworkers and bosses were the most positive aspects of many people’s roles, leading to higher overall job fulfilment.

Shetty-Kapoor reflects on the growing importance of these relationships in the workplace. “In a typical workday, employees spend between 12-18 hours with each other, making it natural to form close connections.”

Having a work spouse can provide a valuable support system. It can be someone who understands the challenges you face, the work dynamics, and personalities involved, which can significantly contribute to mental wellness. For many, a work spouse feels like free therapy. This concept isn’t new; it’s simply been given a name.