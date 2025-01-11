A traditional guide to healing

Sometimes finding calm means going back to one’s roots. The concept of using crystals for healing has been around for a long time, but with celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Adele and Victoria Beckham going public about using crystal therapy, it is becoming the new trend on social media.

What is Crystal Therapy?

Various crystals and minerals are placed on or around a fully clothed person to induce deep relaxation, release stress and pain, and promote energy balance within the physical and subtle bodies. The treatment takes around an hour and crystals may be used singly or in patterns.

Ahor As, a consultant therapist from Manipur who works at the Old School Brindavanam, a wellness retreat in Hyderabad, says that sleep deprivation is one of the most common complaints they address using crystal therapy. “We use soothing crystal-infused oils that immediately calm the mind. From the aroma to the warmth and gentle techniques, every aspect of the massage is carefully designed to treat common ailments,” she explains.

Rooted in ancient traditions, these therapies are based on the belief that crystals carry unique vibrational energies that can interact with the body’s energy fields, or chakras, to restore balance and well-being. The wellness centre uses a range of crystal-infused oils for treatments. From Amethyst that relieves stress and promotes clarity or clear Quartz that amplifies energy and intention, for a variety of aches, pains (like sciatica) and lifestyle issues like insomnia, they harness the healing powers of crystal to alleviate issues.