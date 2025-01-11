A traditional guide to healing
Sometimes finding calm means going back to one’s roots. The concept of using crystals for healing has been around for a long time, but with celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Adele and Victoria Beckham going public about using crystal therapy, it is becoming the new trend on social media.
What is Crystal Therapy?
Various crystals and minerals are placed on or around a fully clothed person to induce deep relaxation, release stress and pain, and promote energy balance within the physical and subtle bodies. The treatment takes around an hour and crystals may be used singly or in patterns.
Ahor As, a consultant therapist from Manipur who works at the Old School Brindavanam, a wellness retreat in Hyderabad, says that sleep deprivation is one of the most common complaints they address using crystal therapy. “We use soothing crystal-infused oils that immediately calm the mind. From the aroma to the warmth and gentle techniques, every aspect of the massage is carefully designed to treat common ailments,” she explains.
Rooted in ancient traditions, these therapies are based on the belief that crystals carry unique vibrational energies that can interact with the body’s energy fields, or chakras, to restore balance and well-being. The wellness centre uses a range of crystal-infused oils for treatments. From Amethyst that relieves stress and promotes clarity or clear Quartz that amplifies energy and intention, for a variety of aches, pains (like sciatica) and lifestyle issues like insomnia, they harness the healing powers of crystal to alleviate issues.
Choosing Tradition
Pavithra Yama, 33, took a break in the last week of December. Seeking calm and peace, she found herself looking for traditional practices. “I had a 90-minute head-to-toe massage and felt rejuvenated. Whether it was the oils, the skilled hands, or the nostalgic charm of the place that offered traditional practices like crystal therapy, I was transported to summers spent in my grandmother’s house. For a moment, I felt like a carefree child again,” she says.
Smita Vallurupalli, the founder of Old School Brindavanam says that crystal therapy is one of the most sought-after healing practices. “I’ve been a part of the beauty industry for more than a decade, and we wanted to bring back products that generations before us used—be it nalugu (ubtan) or roses as perfumes. I formulated products using homegrown ingredients. We tested a variety of leaves and herbs traditionally used to create a range that works for Indian skin and hair,” The Instagram-approved crystal therapy also uses oils derived from vegetables, herbs, fruits, and spices, tailored to each individual’s needs.
Who Should Consider It?
• Individuals seeking physical relaxation and relief from muscle tension
• Those interested in holistic approaches to stress reduction
Who Should Avoid It?
• People recovering from surgeries
• Pregnant and lactating mothers