Colour-coding at each step
When 29-year-old Chandigarh resident Vishali Kanojia steps outside her house, she lets the first colour she sees guide her walk. Today, it’s green—a bunch of leaves, a child’s hat, a wildflower by the sidewalk. As she moves, green seems to bloom everywhere, as if the world is conspiring to reflect her choice.
“I’ve noticed colours like this since I was a kid,” she says, adding, “When I’d wear a solid shirt, it felt like the whole world matched the shirt. It was magic. That childhood habit has since evolved into a mindful ritual. It’s about being present. It calms me, sparks creativity, and connects me to the child within.”
Kanojia, like many of us, wasn't aware of colour walks as a term until recently she came across a video on social media of an American citizen embarking on these walks, captioned as ‘a colour walk’.
The practice is simple: Begin by choosing a colour to focus on, then walk through a neighbourhood, park, or cityscape, allowing that hue to guide your attention. Notice its variations in unexpected places—street signs, shadows, fabrics, or natural elements. The concept introduced by writer William Burroughs in the 1960s—entails focusing on a single colour during a walk to heighten awareness and inspire creativity.
The Path to Mindfulness
Unlike static mindfulness techniques, such as focusing on breathing, which can sometimes feel passive and predictable, the colour walk introduces an element of unpredictability. “The practice is designed to help individuals enter a heightened state of focus where one becomes fully absorbed in the activity at hand,” explains Dr TR John, consultant psychiatrist at Aster Medcity in Kochi.
While traditional mindfulness techniques often require stillness and repetition, the colour walk requires participants to be present through movement and observation.
“The goal of the colour walk is not necessarily to calm the mind but to achieve deep engagement with the present moment,” Dr John adds.
Unlike other senses, such as taste or smell, which can overwhelm or distract, sight—especially through the lens of colour—is an accessible and balanced medium for mindfulness.
Dr Nirnay Sachdeva, consultant psychiatrist at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, says, “When we intentionally focus on a particular colour, our brain sharpens its attention to visual input. This engages regions like the occipital lobe, helping us stay present and attuned to the here and now. At the same time, focusing on colour can activate emotional and memory-related areas of the brain, triggering deeper connections and meaning, which promotes a sense of calm and self-awareness.”
Eyes Wide Open
Searching for a specific colour engages the visual processing centres in the brain, promoting neural plasticity and sharpening overall visual perception.
Dr Purendra Bhasin, a Delhi-based ophthalmologist, explains, “Colour walks are typically performed outdoors, exposing the eyes to natural light and reducing strain from prolonged screen exposure. This can enhance eye health. The act of scanning for a colour encourages rapid and smooth eye movements, strengthening ocular muscles and improving coordination. Moreover, such activities provide a break from close-range visual tasks, reducing the risk of conditions like myopia progression and supporting long-term eye health.”
Boosting Health
Walking—particularly on varied terrains—strengthens muscles and promotes bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Akshay Verma, co-founder of FITPASS, says, “Outdoors, the activity enhances lung function through cleaner air and boosts immunity with phytoncides—natural compounds from plants that stimulate immune defences. The combination of movement and mindful colour observation reduces cortisol levels, alleviating stress and its associated health risks, such as insomnia and digestive issues.”
This practice of colour walking also taps into the brain’s evolutionary wiring. Dr Ravi Prakash, senior consultant cardiologist at PSRI Hospital, Delhi, explains, “By choosing a colour and searching for it while walking, individuals become more present and mindful, making the walk more enjoyable. This increased mindfulness can encourage people to walk regularly.”
Environmental activist Verhaen Khanna, who leads nature walks, reflects on the benefits he observes when participants immerse themselves in nature. “Spending time in nature helps people live in the present moment, away from the daily stresses of phones and work.”
While colour walks can be enjoyed in groups, the essence of the practice remains deeply personal. It is a journey one takes alone, setting individual goals and experiencing the world through their unique lens.