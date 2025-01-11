Colour-coding at each step

When 29-year-old Chandigarh resident Vishali Kanojia steps outside her house, she lets the first colour she sees guide her walk. Today, it’s green—a bunch of leaves, a child’s hat, a wildflower by the sidewalk. As she moves, green seems to bloom everywhere, as if the world is conspiring to reflect her choice.

“I’ve noticed colours like this since I was a kid,” she says, adding, “When I’d wear a solid shirt, it felt like the whole world matched the shirt. It was magic. That childhood habit has since evolved into a mindful ritual. It’s about being present. It calms me, sparks creativity, and connects me to the child within.”

Kanojia, like many of us, wasn't aware of colour walks as a term until recently she came across a video on social media of an American citizen embarking on these walks, captioned as ‘a colour walk’.

The practice is simple: Begin by choosing a colour to focus on, then walk through a neighbourhood, park, or cityscape, allowing that hue to guide your attention. Notice its variations in unexpected places—street signs, shadows, fabrics, or natural elements. The concept introduced by writer William Burroughs in the 1960s—entails focusing on a single colour during a walk to heighten awareness and inspire creativity.