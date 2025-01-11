Finding purpose, reclaiming power
There’s always a chance to reset, recalibrate, and step back into the driver’s seat of your life. Let’s explore how we can let go off the baggage of the past, reflect on where we’re headed, and recharge for a year of growth and purpose.
Understanding the Root Causes of Powerlessness
Have you ever wondered why some years feel like they pass in a blur, with little progress to show? It often boils down to fear—the fear of failure, of stepping outside the familiar or leaving the comfort zone we’ve worked on so hard to build. This fear traps us in cycles of inaction, where our aspirations feel out of reach.
Add to this the weight of burnout—whether from work, personal responsibilities, or simply trying to keep up with life’s relentless pace—and it’s no surprise that we lose momentum. Mental health struggles, like anxiety or depression, amplify this sense of inertia, making even small steps forward feel monumental.
Interestingly, our gut health also plays a significant role. Research by the National Institute of Health (NIH) reveals that an imbalanced gut microbiome can cloud decision-making and influence mood. It’s not just in your head—it’s in your gut too. But there’s more to powerlessness than fear or burnout. Sometimes, it’s about where we place our focus. When we try to control outcomes instead of concentrating on the actions, we set ourselves up for frustration. Outcomes are beyond our control, but the paths we take to achieve them are entirely in our hands.
Recognising these patterns is the first step to reclaiming your power.
Shifting Mindsets: Taking Small, Intentional Steps
Stepping back into a place of power doesn’t demand massive overhauls—it’s about small, meaningful changes that build momentum. Start by keeping tiny promises to yourself, like drinking water as soon as you wake up, taking a short walk, or jotting down a quick reflection in your journal.
Step Outside Your Comfort Zone
Whether it’s learning a skill, exploring a hobby, or picking up a creative art form, growth begins at the edge of the familiar.
Grounding Techniques for Reclaiming Control
Reclaiming power isn’t about grand gestures; it’s about daily practices that build mental fortitude and resilience. Start with small actions, like hydrating well or journaling for five minutes a day.
Gratitude is a powerful anchor
Try the BRG technique—Be, Receive, Give. Pause to be present, reflect on something small you’ve received (a kind word, a peaceful moment), and be thankful for it. This practice shifts your focus from what’s missing to what’s abundant, grounding you in the moment.
Visualisation is equally effective
Close your eyes and imagine the best version of yourself—calm, confident, in control. These moments of mindfulness can help you stay present and focused, even when life feels chaotic.
The Power of Breaks: Resting and Recharging
Breaks aren’t about abandoning productivity—they’re about recharging for what’s next. A short walk, a weekend trip, or even five minutes of mindful breathing can do wonders for your clarity and creativity. Stepping away from your routine offers a fresh perspective.
Have you noticed how a change in the environment—whether a bustling city or a quiet retreat—makes problems feel smaller and possibilities seem larger? Regular self-reflection during these pauses helps you align with what truly matters, ensuring you’re not just busy but purposeful.
(Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert)