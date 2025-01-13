Surgical infection rate higher in India than many high-income countries: ICMR Study

NEW DELHI: The Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) rate among three major hospitals in India was found to be higher than in many high-income countries, an ICMR study has revealed.

The study was conducted in a cohort of 3,020 patients from three hospitals.

SSIs are among the most prevalent healthcare-associated infections.

Debridement surgery, carried out with either an amputation, open reduction internal fixation surgery (ORIF), or closed reduction internal fixation (CRIF) surgery, had the highest SSI rate of 54.2 per cent.

SSIs cause significant morbidity, leading to excess health expenditures and increased length of hospital stay.

There is a lack of data on post-discharge SSIs from low-and middle-income countries.

In India, there exists no surveillance system of SSIs that covers the post-discharge period.

"Therefore, we proposed a multicentric analysis to estimate the proportion and identify the risk factors associated with SSIs occurring during hospital stay and after discharge," the study said.

A prospective multicentric cohort study was conducted Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC), Kasturba Hospital (KMC) in Manipal, and Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) in Mumbai.

The study showed the SSI rate to be higher at the three hospitals as compared to many high-income countries, where its varies typically between 1.2 and 5.2 per cent.

"The rate in our study was lower than that reported in Gujarat (8.95 per cent) and higher than the one from Dehradun (5 per cent) in India, as well as Iran (17.4 per cent), Egypt (17 per cent) and Pakistan (7.3 per cent)," one of the researchers said.