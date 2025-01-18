Not for all the tea in a tea bag

Every morning, Sneha Kapoor, a tea junkie settles into her favourite armchair with a warm cup of green tea. “That’s my little escape,” she says. But unknown to her, each sip might come with an invisible dose of micro- and nanoplastics (MNPL). A groundbreaking study by researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) has revealed that a single plastic tea bag can release billions of these particles into hot water. Kapoor says, “I always thought dip tea was the healthier option. But now I have my doubts.”

Billions in Every Brew

The research uncovers a startling reality: plastic tea bags, often made from nylon or polyethylene terephthalate (PET), shed billions of microscopic plastic particles when put in hot water. These particles, though invisible to the naked eye, may carry serious health implications.

Dr Sreevathsa Upadhyaya, Consultant Physician and Assistant Professor of Medicine in Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru, says, “Microplastics aren’t just an environmental concern; they are a significant health risk. These tiny particles, often consumed through seafood, bottled water, salt, or even inhaled in polluted areas, trigger an inflammatory response in our body. They act as carriers for pesticides, heavy metals, and toxic chemicals, slowly releasing them into our system.”

The impact goes beyond the surface as they disrupt hormonal balance, contributing to conditions like PCOD in young females, impair cellular functions, and interfere with neurotransmitter activity, potentially leading to cognitive decline,

Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. “These are not distant threats but pressing health crises that demand immediate attention. Hence, MNPL particles are not just harmless fragments but silent intruders that can breach intestinal walls, enter the bloodstream, and even reach vital organs. The research suggests these particles could contribute to oxidative stress and even pose carcinogenic risks. Hence, it’s not about one cup of tea, but the silent buildup over time with every day, every cup, and every sip that you take,” she adds.