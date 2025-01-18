Not for all the tea in a tea bag
Every morning, Sneha Kapoor, a tea junkie settles into her favourite armchair with a warm cup of green tea. “That’s my little escape,” she says. But unknown to her, each sip might come with an invisible dose of micro- and nanoplastics (MNPL). A groundbreaking study by researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) has revealed that a single plastic tea bag can release billions of these particles into hot water. Kapoor says, “I always thought dip tea was the healthier option. But now I have my doubts.”
Billions in Every Brew
The research uncovers a startling reality: plastic tea bags, often made from nylon or polyethylene terephthalate (PET), shed billions of microscopic plastic particles when put in hot water. These particles, though invisible to the naked eye, may carry serious health implications.
Dr Sreevathsa Upadhyaya, Consultant Physician and Assistant Professor of Medicine in Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru, says, “Microplastics aren’t just an environmental concern; they are a significant health risk. These tiny particles, often consumed through seafood, bottled water, salt, or even inhaled in polluted areas, trigger an inflammatory response in our body. They act as carriers for pesticides, heavy metals, and toxic chemicals, slowly releasing them into our system.”
The impact goes beyond the surface as they disrupt hormonal balance, contributing to conditions like PCOD in young females, impair cellular functions, and interfere with neurotransmitter activity, potentially leading to cognitive decline,
Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. “These are not distant threats but pressing health crises that demand immediate attention. Hence, MNPL particles are not just harmless fragments but silent intruders that can breach intestinal walls, enter the bloodstream, and even reach vital organs. The research suggests these particles could contribute to oxidative stress and even pose carcinogenic risks. Hence, it’s not about one cup of tea, but the silent buildup over time with every day, every cup, and every sip that you take,” she adds.
Who’s Watching the Kettle?
Regulations around MNPL contamination remain alarmingly inadequate. While Europe has begun scrutinising food-grade plastics, MNPL-specific guidelines are still catching up. In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) oversees food safety regulations, including contaminants, toxins, and residues.
The FSSAI has established Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for various pesticides and other chemicals in food products. For instance, the FSSAI has set MRLs for pesticides in tea, aiming to ensure consumer safety. However, specific regulations addressing microplastic contamination in food products, such as tea, are not yet established in India.
The detection of microplastics in tea bags underscores the necessity for developing standardised test methods and regulatory frameworks to assess and mitigate MNPL contamination in food products. In March 2024, FSSAI launched the project titled Micro-and Nano-Plastics as Emerging Food Contaminants: Establishing Validated Methodologies and Understanding the Prevalence in Different Food Matrices.
This initiative seeks to develop and validate detection methods for micro- and nanoplastics in various food products, assess their prevalence in India, and evaluate consumer exposure levels. The project is being conducted in collaboration with leading research institutions like the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, and Birla Institute of Technology and Science.
Plastics are Everywhere
From the toothpaste we use every morning to the bottled water we drink on a hot day, microplastics have quietly invaded your daily routine. In toothpaste, these particles often act as abrasives, helping to scrub away stains on the other hand, bottled water isn’t any safer; a single litre can contain thousands of microplastic particles, with bottles and caps leaching tiny fragments into the liquid over time.
“As clinicians, we are deeply concerned about the risks of microplastics and their impact on human health. Addressing this issue requires not just public awareness but also stricter laws, sustainable alternatives, and systemic efforts to minimise plastic pollution at its source. The health consequences are far-reaching, and the time to act is now,” says Dr Upadhyaya.
What Can You Do About It?
For starters, switch to loose-leaf tea to reduce direct plastic exposure, offering a purer and more sustainable brewing experience. If you are an on-the-go person and cannot live without tea bags, opt for biodegradable or certified plastic-free alternatives made from natural fibres. Additionally, bottled water consumption should also be minimised, so invest in reusable glass or stainless-steel bottles and rely on filtered tap water whenever possible.
For tea lovers like Kapoor, these revelations are unsettling. “I think I’ll switch to loose-leaf tea,” she concludes. But beyond personal choices, there’s a collective responsibility that both consumers and industries must shoulder. Perhaps it’s time to ask ourselves, what else are we brewing along with our tea? And more importantly, what are we going to do about it?