Tattoo talk: Three risks to consider

So, you’ve made the choice to get tattooed. Whether it’s to symbolise your connection with spirit animals, commemorate partner names, or to capture the essence of a beautiful butterfly emerging from its cocoon—whatever the inspiration, you’re ready for a lasting representation on your body. However, before you proceed, it’s important to consider the potential risks of getting tattooed. Let’s dive in.

Hygiene is Key

Deciding to get a tattoo is significant. It involves piercing through your skin to create an indelible mark. Your foremost concern should be the hygiene involved in the process. If you choose a tattoo studio that neglects proper needle sanitation and doesn’t maintain clean conditions, you could end up with serious skin issues, including infections.

In a recent incident, 68 women in Ghaziabad were diagnosed with HIV due to unsanitary practices at a tattoo studio. Remember, your skin isn’t merely a canvas. The journey of getting tattooed should start with thorough research and assessment of various studios based on hygiene standards.

Risks of infection

HIV and Hepatitis B/C: HIV compromises your immune system, while Hepatitis B and C are blood borne diseases that affect your liver. Shared needles can be a route for these viruses to enter your body.

Herpes and Tuberculosis: If a tattoo studio’s equipment isn’t properly sterilised, you might unknowingly take some unwanted infections home with you.

Bacterial Infections and Skin Sarcomas: Those small bumps on your newly inked skin may result in more serious complications.

Like any important decision, you might experience regret after getting a tattoo—sometimes this feeling hits later on.