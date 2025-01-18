Tattoo talk: Three risks to consider
So, you’ve made the choice to get tattooed. Whether it’s to symbolise your connection with spirit animals, commemorate partner names, or to capture the essence of a beautiful butterfly emerging from its cocoon—whatever the inspiration, you’re ready for a lasting representation on your body. However, before you proceed, it’s important to consider the potential risks of getting tattooed. Let’s dive in.
Hygiene is Key
Deciding to get a tattoo is significant. It involves piercing through your skin to create an indelible mark. Your foremost concern should be the hygiene involved in the process. If you choose a tattoo studio that neglects proper needle sanitation and doesn’t maintain clean conditions, you could end up with serious skin issues, including infections.
In a recent incident, 68 women in Ghaziabad were diagnosed with HIV due to unsanitary practices at a tattoo studio. Remember, your skin isn’t merely a canvas. The journey of getting tattooed should start with thorough research and assessment of various studios based on hygiene standards.
Risks of infection
HIV and Hepatitis B/C: HIV compromises your immune system, while Hepatitis B and C are blood borne diseases that affect your liver. Shared needles can be a route for these viruses to enter your body.
Herpes and Tuberculosis: If a tattoo studio’s equipment isn’t properly sterilised, you might unknowingly take some unwanted infections home with you.
Bacterial Infections and Skin Sarcomas: Those small bumps on your newly inked skin may result in more serious complications.
Like any important decision, you might experience regret after getting a tattoo—sometimes this feeling hits later on.
Name/Date Mistakes
1. You might find yourself tattooing your significant other’s name, or a beloved pet, which seems sweet at the moment. But what happens if the relationship takes a turn for the worse? (Pets, thankfully, are a forever commitment). Tattoos often don’t reflect the fleeting nature of relationships. Conversely, laser removal processes come with an understanding of how significant that ink is to you and they involve considerable physical pain as well. Ultimately, you could end up with an empty wallet and some discomfort.
2. If you aspire to work in a professional environment such as the military or law enforcement—fields that disapprove of body art—consider your options. In my experience, I’ve witnessed many individuals regret their tattoos when they had to remove them due to workplace policies.
3. Certain designs, like butterflies, might have been popular tattoos in the past; yet, over time, they can look somewhat awkward as our skin ages. Just like everything else, tattoos can change; as you grow older, both the colours and forms may not maintain their original vibrancy.
You may not commonly hear this, but getting rid of tattoo colours from your skin is more challenging compared to removing solid colours such as black or blue. From personal experience as someone who has tattoos, I advise you to wait until you’re at least 25 before getting inked. The reasoning behind this is that by the time you reach a quarter of a century, your tastes and understanding are more developed. Instead of rushing into a tattoo at 19, consider allowing your preferences to mature a little more and choose to get inked after turning 25.
If you decide to proceed with your tattoo and notice something unusual, contact a trusted dermatologist right away. Remember: it’s easier to cope with missing out on something than to regret a bad tattoo.
Dr Deepali Bhardwaj
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi