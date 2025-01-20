Brain-computer interface: NHS to test mood enhancement treatment amid ethical concerns

A pioneering NHS trial is set to explore the potential of a brain-computer interface (BCI) that uses ultrasound to alter brain activity and improve mood. The device, designed to be implanted beneath the skull but outside the brain, maps neural activity and delivers targeted pulses of ultrasound to activate specific clusters of neurons.

This £6.5m trial, funded by the UK’s Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria), will test the safety and tolerability of the technology on 30 patients. The goal is to revolutionise the treatment of conditions like depression, addiction, OCD, and epilepsy by rebalancing disrupted brain activity patterns.

Jacques Carolan, Aria’s program director, sees vast potential for this technology, especially in treating conditions resistant to current therapies, such as depression and epilepsy. This trial comes amid rapid advancements in BCI technology, with notable developments from companies like Elon Musk's Neuralink and other studies restoring communication in stroke patients.

However, the rise of neurotechnologies brings significant ethical concerns, such as data ownership, privacy, and the risk of neuro-discrimination in employment and insurance. Experts like Clare Elwell of UCL caution that while these innovations are advancing quickly, addressing the ethical implications must keep pace.

The device being tested, developed by the US-based non-profit Forest Neurotech, uses ultrasound to both read and modify brain activity, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional brain implants. It can stimulate multiple brain regions simultaneously, which is particularly useful for conditions like depression and anxiety that affect broader brain circuits rather than localised areas. This makes it a promising option for a large patient population.

The trial will involve patients who have previously had part of their skull removed due to brain injury, allowing for a safer test without the need for additional surgery. By using ultrasound to detect subtle changes in brain activity, the device can create detailed 3D maps and provide targeted stimulation to specific areas, with the hope of improving mood and motivation.

While the technology shows promise, there are safety concerns, particularly around heat generation from ultrasound. Researchers are focused on minimizing this risk while ensuring that the treatment does not inadvertently alter personality or decision-making.

The trial will run for three and a half years, with the first eight months dedicated to securing regulatory approval. If successful, Forest Neurotech hopes to advance to a full clinical trial for conditions like depression. This trial is part of a broader £69m precision neurotechnologies program funded by Aria, which also includes projects on neural robots and brain cell engineering. Aria, the UK’s answer to the US’s DARPA, was founded in 2023 with the aim of supporting high-risk, high-reward scientific innovations.