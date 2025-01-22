Keeping your blood pressure under control is critical. There’s a new option for tough cases

WASHINGTON: Nothing doctors prescribed controlled Michael Garrity's dangerously high blood pressure — until they zapped away some nerves on his kidneys.

If that sounds weird, well, kidneys help regulate blood pressure in part through signals from certain nerves. The new treatment disrupts overactive renal nerves.

"My blood pressure would spike and I'd run out of breath and feel tired, and that doesn’t happen anymore," said Garrity, 62, of Needham, Massachusetts. He still takes medicine but at lower doses, his blood pressure normal for the first time in years. "I'm thrilled."

About half of US adults have high blood pressure, a major risk for heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, even dementia. Many people don't even realize they have hypertension until it has done serious damage. (In India, there are 220 million living with high blood pressure.)

"Know your blood pressure, know the numbers," stressed Dr Randy Zusman of Massachusetts General Hospital, who specialises in the hardest-to-treat cases and advises people who think they’re fine to at least get a yearly check.

And only a fraction of patients have their hypertension well-controlled, meaning there's a need for novel strategies. The Food and Drug Administration approved that "renal denervation" option about a year ago, based on studies showing a modest benefit in patients whose blood pressure remains high despite multiple medicines.

Now, after the American Heart Association recently deemed it promising, some hospitals including Mass General Brigham are cautiously offering it as they work out who are good candidates — and whether their insurance will cover a minimally invasive procedure costing thousands of dollars.