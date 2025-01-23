Why the reluctance to smile? Indians struggle with an average of six dental diseases

A smile can sometimes be painful, especially for Indians, if the latest health data is anything to go by. According to the India Dental Report 2024 by scanO, one of the country’s leading AI-powered dental ecosystems, the average Indian faces six dental diseases.

The report, based on platform data collected over the past year, identifies dental stains (64%), tooth decay (48%), and tooth attrition (46%) as the most prevalent oral health issues across the country. States like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Karnataka report the highest number of cases, painting a concerning picture of India’s oral health.

The scanO report highlights key oral health trends, revealing that 64 percent of Indians are grappling with dental stains caused by common dietary habits and lifestyle choices. Tea, coffee, and turmeric-based dishes—staples in the Indian diet—contribute to persistent staining. Smoking and chewing betel nuts further exacerbate the issue.

While urban populations increasingly seek cosmetic dental solutions to address stains, many in rural and semi-urban areas delay care due to limited access, fear, or lack of awareness.

Similarly, tooth decay affects nearly half of India’s population, with 48 percent suffering from this widespread condition. It begins with plaque buildup in the pits and fissures of teeth, leading to cavities that often go unnoticed until they reach severe stages. Poor oral hygiene and frequent sugar consumption are primary contributors, particularly among children and young adults. If left untreated, decay can lead to pain, infection, and tooth loss, underscoring the importance of early detection and regular dental visits.

Attrition, affecting 46 percent of individuals, is caused by enamel erosion due to dietary habits, stress-induced grinding, and misaligned teeth. Stress-related clenching, particularly in urban areas, is a growing contributor to this condition. Attrition often progresses silently, resulting in tooth sensitivity and shortened teeth. In severe cases, it can lead to chronic pain and long-term damage if not addressed promptly.

“India’s oral health crisis is a stark reminder of how neglecting prevention can snowball into widespread public health challenges,” says Dr. Vidhi Bhanushali, CEO and Co-founder of scanO.

“Stains, tooth decay, and attrition may seem like surface-level concerns, but they highlight systemic gaps that extend far beyond oral health, affecting productivity and overall quality of life. Moving forward, we need a fundamental shift in how we approach healthcare—by overcoming barriers to accessibility, resistance, and awareness,” she added.

Other common dental health issues in India include tooth sensitivity, cracked or broken teeth, receding gums, root infections, enamel erosion, and yellowing of teeth.