Young corporate employees are more stressed than middle-aged: Study

NEW DELHI: Living and working away from home, changing jobs, and even managing serious relationships are leading young people in their 20s, working in the corporate sector, to suffer from anxiety and depression more as compared to those in their 40s, a latest pan-India study said.

However, what is worrying is that some employees showed signs of high suicidal risk.

The study, Emotional Wellbeing Report 2024, Insights for 2025, conducted among those working in the corporate sector, including insurance, financial and banking services, also showed a higher percentage of women - despite their lower representation in the workplace - as compared to men showing signs of anxiety, linked to hormonal, societal, emotional factors, and even relationship issues.

For the study, 1to1help.net, India's leading employee assistance programme (EAP) service provider, analysed data from over 83,000 counselling sessions, 12,000 elective screenings, and over 42,000 assessments conducted between January and November 2024.

The study found that while over 90% of employees under 25 reported experiencing anxiety, compared to 67% of those over 45.