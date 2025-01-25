Face it, fat is on the move
Beauty and fashion content creator Alina Hasan Rizvi was pleasantly surprised to hear a friend talk about facial fat grafting. She visited a dermatologist to ask about vanishing her unseemly dark under-eye circles and other facial issues.
“The dermatologist told me I would need facial fat grafting in that area—if not now, then definitely in the future—to prevent hollowness and the formation of deep shadows. I wouldn’t have expected someone my age to go in for such a surgery,” says Rizvi, adding, “Maybe I’ll think about it in my late 20s.”
More people are choosing fresh, youthful and less defined features over sculpted and snatched looks that define the angularity of the face. They are injecting fat taken from other parts of the body into their faces.
“Facial fat grafting, also known as autologous fat grafting or transfer, is a popular cosmetic procedure designed to restore a youthful appearance,” explains Dr Neha Yadav, head dermatologist at the Inara Skin App, an AI-powered app developed by Tagbin.
“This surgical procedure involves harvesting fat from one area of the body, purifying it, and carefully re-injecting it into areas with volume loss, such as the cheeks and undereyes.” She says that it offers safe and long-lasting results and is an effective solution for those aiming to rejuvenate their facial contours.
OLD IS NEW
Though the trend is only picking up now, it was first performed in the late 19th century, by German plastic surgeon Gustav Neuber who transferred fat from a patient’s arm to the area around the eyes to improve scars formed by osteomyelitis, a bone infection. The procedure was also used to establish symmetry in the breasts after a mastectomy. However, fat grafting didn’t truly gain acceptance till the '90s, when the techniques for fat extraction, processing, and injection began to be standardised.
During the procedure, fat is removed from a person’s belly, hips or thighs and transferred to their face, lips, cheeks, eyes, breasts, and hips as the case demands. Achieving a youthful, lifted look is the most common reason for people to go for this procedure. In certain cases, it is the only long-lasting solution possible.
Dr Aniketh Venkataram, a Bengaluru-based plastic surgeon, shares the example of a client with a variation of scleroderma—a pronounced and deep line running down the middle of the forehead. Fat grafting was performed to fill in the defect. The procedure also works to plump up smaller parts of the body, like the hands, and can help reduce the appearance of acne scars.
Dr Geetika Srivastava, dermatologist and founder of Influennz Skin and Hair Clinic, highlights the advantages of this procedure in comparison to other invasive technologies: “Since it’s your own fat being reinjected, it’s generally safe and reduces the risk of allergic reaction significantly. And it offers long-lasting results that don’t need to be touched up every few months.” The results of the procedure are also more natural to look at.
Not Quite Sure
Despite these benefits, however, facial fat grafting isn’t as popular as other cosmetic procedures. Content creator Shikha Rastogi has no intention of ever doing it. She says, “It’s a surgical procedure and should not be taken lightly. I prefer to focus on skincare and lifestyle habits to maintain my look. I believe there are so many natural ways to nurture and enhance your appearance.”
Jharna Dhar, CEO of skin clinic Isaac Luxe mentions its drawbacks: “Since the fat inserted into the skin is permanent, adjusting it later can be challenging.” She adds that the procedure requires a skilled surgeon to perform it, involves downtime as it takes a while to fully recover from, and can have potential long-term side effects that people aren’t completely aware of.
Drastic weight loss or weight gain can adversely affect the grafted areas. Dr Srivastava claims dermal fillers made of hyaluronic acid, which naturally occurs in the human body, are a better alternative to facial fat grafting. They result in smoother contours and an instant glow without downtime or discomfort.
Dr Yadav believes in targeted skincare solutions like the consistent use of retinoids, peptides, Vitamin C, and ceramides to transform the skin. She feels that diet and lifestyle management play a crucial role in maintaining skin health. Rizvi has further wisdom to add: “Practice facial exercises like yoga and gua sha to achieve more youthful skin. Massaging your face with a good face oil for 4-5 minutes can also help slow down facial ageing.” In short it is a fat chance to take.
Disadvantages to Consider
• Facial asymmetry after weight gain or uneven fat reabsorption
• Longer recovery than injectables
• Lumps may occur with superficial fat placement
• It is more expensive than injectables