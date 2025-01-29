Samples being tested to identify reason behind spread of GBS: ICMR chief

NEW DELHI: The cause behind the recent spurt in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune is still under investigation, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said on Tuesday.

Samples of people infected with GBS are being tested to identify the reason behind the spread of the disease, he said.

The ICMR chief said that GBS mostly is a post-infection syndrome which usually manifests itself two to six weeks after a person gets an infection.

"Lot of samples have been taken and are being tested at the NIV Pune to find out the common link or rather say what infection they had suffered two to six weeks prior to being diagnosed with GBS. We are yet to get any definite leads on the cause behind the spread," he said.

"We are trying to identify the pathogen by testing stool and blood samples, etc," he said.

Dr Bahl further said that the cause or association of GBS is found only in 40 per cent cases.

The six types of infections which generally precedes GBS have not been identified among the patients.

The Campylobacter jejuni was found in four stool samples from 21 GBS patients in Pune that were tested by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) while norovirus was found in some, the ICMR chief said.

"According to the reports that we received, some had contracted diarrhoea. But according to medical literature norovirus doesn't lead to GBS," he said.

"The cause is yet to be ascertained and investigations are on," he said.

The Union Health Ministry has already deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune to aid state authorities in instituting interventions and managing the spurt in suspected and confirmed cases of GBS in the city.

The central team sent to Maharashtra comprises seven experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, NIMHANS Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare and NIV, Pune.

Three experts from NIV, Pune were already supporting the local authorities.

The team is working closely with the state health departments and taking stock of on-ground situation.

It will recommend necessary public health interventions.

The central team has been tasked with monitoring the situation and coordinating with the state.