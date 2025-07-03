Viruses and the Brain: New study uncovers links to neurodegeneration after viral infection

CHENNAI: Dr. Danielle Beckman is a neuroscientist whose passion for studying the brain is helping to reveal how viral infections—like COVID-19—can affect brain health and possibly lead to long-term neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.

Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dr. Beckman dreamed of being a writer. But after taking a college physiology course, she became fascinated with the brain. Her interest turned personal when her grandmother developed dementia, pushing her to understand what happens inside the brain during these conditions. Working at UC Davis under expert guidance, Dr. Beckman and her team created new monkey models that mimic how viruses interact with the human brain.

A new study published in Genomic Press Brain Medicine reveals that these models have shown viruses like SARS-CoV-2 (the virus behind COVID-19) can reach brain cells quickly—within just seven days—and cause inflammation, a key contributor to memory problems and brain fog.

This is different from other viruses like HIV, which affect the brain more slowly.

Dr Beckman's findings help explain why some people experience memory issues or “brain fog” after recovering from viral infections like COVID-19. Using advanced microscopy (a way to take detailed pictures of brain cells), Dr. Beckman has identified how viruses damage brain regions related to memory and thinking.

Long COVID

Dr. Beckman is also active in the Long COVID community, supporting people who are still sick months after infection. She hopes her work will lead to real treatments, especially since there are currently no approved therapies for Long COVID-related brain symptoms.

Alzheimer’s & Beyond

In addition to studying COVID-19, her team is working on better ways to study Alzheimer’s disease. They’ve created new monkey models that more closely reflect how the disease develops in humans—something rodents (like mice) can’t do as well. These models are helping scientists test new treatments more effectively.

While the ultimate goal of this research is to find ways to prevent or reduce brain damage caused by viruses—both in conditions like Long COVID and in more traditional neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, it is also laying the foundation for future treatments that could help millions around the world.