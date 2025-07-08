Health experts raise alarms over rising vaping crisis among Indian youth

CHENNAI: Leading medical professionals have voiced serious concerns over the increasing use of vaping and related devices among children and youth in India. At an awareness campaign supported by the group Mothers Against Vaping, experts warned about the growing health crisis tied to electronic nicotine devices, including vapes, e-cigarettes, ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems), and other heated tobacco products.

"The widely held belief that vaping is safer than smoking is entirely false. He explained that vaping can cause immediate symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, dry throat, and headaches, but more alarmingly, it can elevate blood pressure, raise heart rates, and even trigger heart attacks," says Dr. K. K. Handa of Medanta Hospital in New Delhi.

Long-term use can damage lungs, lead to mental health issues like anxiety and depression, and poses a physical risk due to the possibility of device explosions, adds Handa.

Dr. Harish Bhatia of MGS Super Speciality Hospital pointed out that these devices damage the lungs of teenagers, weakening stamina and immunity while increasing susceptibility to infections. He urged urgent intervention, stating that healthy lungs are vital for the future of India’s youth.

Addressing how peer pressure, social trends, and misinformation often lead adolescents into vaping, Dr. Rajesh Gupta of Fortis Hospital, cautioned that even casual use can inflame and irritate the lungs, especially dangerous in still-developing bodies.

"Beyond the physical damage, nicotine affects brain development in children, altering attention, learning, memory, and emotional regulation," Dr. Gupta warned adding that there is no safe level of vaping and that even occasional use can be a gateway to long-term addiction and chronic illness.

Dr. Bhavna Barmi, a clinical psychologist, highlighted the emotional and psychological underpinnings that make vaping appealing to adolescents. She pointed out that vaping is often used as an emotional escape, not just a result of peer pressure. She emphasised the importance of emotional literacy—helping children recognise, name, and regulate their feelings through journaling, open dialogue, and mood tracking. She also stressed that parents must be equipped to identify early warning signs without shaming their children. Compassionate communication, not punishment, should be the response.

Mothers Against Vaping is a growing movement of concerned parents working to combat the rising use of vaping among young people. The group has called on the Indian government to take stronger action against the marketing and distribution of e-cigarettes, particularly on digital platforms.

Despite the nationwide ban under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, these products continue to be widely available online and in underground markets. Recent investigations have revealed that hundreds of websites and social media pages are openly selling banned vaping products in India.

The law currently prohibits the manufacture, sale, distribution, import, and advertisement of e-cigarettes. Violators face penalties ranging from fines of Rs.1 lakh and one-year imprisonment for a first offense, to Rs.5 lakh and three years for repeat offenses. Possession is also punishable with up to Rs.50,000 in fines and six months of jail time. However, enforcement remains weak. Reports indicate seizures worth over Rs. 4 crore were made in 2024, but online sales and advertising continue to thrive, with minimal oversight.

Globally, other countries are taking stronger regulatory measures. The United Kingdom recently banned disposable vapes as of June 2025 and introduced the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which includes flavor restrictions, packaging standards, and new age-based bans. Many European countries, including France and Ireland, are banning flavored and disposable vapes while requiring plain packaging and stronger health warnings. In Australia, new standards took effect in July 2025 that require therapeutic-grade nicotine vapes to follow strict packaging and safety norms. South Africa passed similar legislation in 2024, targeting youth marketing and regulating public use.

While India’s ban on e-cigarettes is among the strongest on paper, its weak enforcement makes it ineffective. Public health advocates argue that India must follow international best practices by actively cracking down on digital sales, imposing flavor bans, mandating plain packaging, and launching large-scale awareness campaigns to educate youth and families.

The campaign by Mothers Against Vaping has received widespread support from respected public figures such as Dr. Deepa Malik, Bhaichung Bhutia, Nandita Das, Neha Dhupia, and Khushboo Sundar. The movement continues to urge stronger enforcement and public education to safeguard the health of India’s next generation.