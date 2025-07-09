New study maps how body parts interact under stress, researchers say it can help diagnose illness earlier

NEW DELHI: A new study has mapped how different body parts communicate with each other under physiological stress, such as during exercise or sleep deprivation, which researchers say could one day help diagnose an illness earlier.

Researchers at the University of Portsmouth and University College London, UK, said the study encourages a "whole-body" view of physiology, instead of focusing on isolated measurements such as heart or breathing rate.

Using 'transfer entropy' -- a method of monitoring body signals -- a complex network of maps was created showing which body parts act as 'information hubs' under different stress conditions, the team explained.

For example, during exercise, the heart -- which is working hard to pump blood to muscles -- receives the most input from other systems and therefore, "takes the lead" in helping the body adapt, the researchers said.

Described in a study published in the Journal of Physiology, the maps "show that our body isn't just reacting to one thing at a time," said author Alireza Mani, associate professor and head of the network physiology lab at University College London.

"It's responding in an integrated, intelligent way. And by mapping this, we're learning what normal patterns look like, so we can start spotting when things go wrong," Mani said.

Organ systems are known to work together to help one adapt and function under conditions that produce stress in the body.

The study looked at 22 healthy volunteers who were monitored using wearable sensors during exposure to three stressed environments -- low oxygen (hypoxia), sleep deprivation and physical moderate intensity exercise (cycling).

A face mask measured the participants' breathing gases, while a pulse oximeter tracked blood oxygen levels.