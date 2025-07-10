Ice baths are booming in popularity – but they come with health risks

Walk through any trendy suburb and you might find a new “wellness” studio offering ice baths or “ contrast therapy ” (a sauna and ice bath combo).

Scroll social media, and you’re likely to come across influencers preaching the cold plunge gospel with cult-like zeal.

Ice baths have gone mainstream . Initially practised mainly among high-performance athletes , cold water immersion is now a booming business model: sold as recovery, discipline and therapy all in one.

But the benefits are questionable and, importantly, ice baths can have health risks – particularly for people who have limited experience using them.

From Roman times to today

Cold water immersion isn’t a new concept.

The “ frigidarium ” – a room with a cold plunge pool or bath – was a feature in most Roman bathhouses.

For decades, athletes have used cold water immersion , such as swims in cold water, for recovery.

But in recent years, with the proliferation of commercial cold plunge centres , there’s been an explosion in people using ice baths recreationally.

Many people are even setting up their own ice baths at home. The global cold plunge tub market was valued at close to US$338 million in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly $483 million by 2033.

Social media shows serene influencers meditating through the pain, claiming it boosts mental health, serotonin, testosterone, and their metabolism. But does the evidence stack up?

Ice baths can reduce muscle soreness after intense training, however the effect is modest and short-lived .

Some research shows cold water immersion can improve mood after a single exposure in young, healthy people, but other research doesn’t find these benefits.